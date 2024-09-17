Crazy Video Shows Bridge Collapse In North Carolina As ‘No Name’ Storm Terrorizes Coastline

A “no name” storm devastated North Carolina on Monday, washing away roads and cutting off entire towns after seemingly no warning.

Footage shared on social media by storm chaser Aaron Jayjack showed carnage in Southport, N.C. following a sudden and historic deluge of rainfall, powerful enough to wash out bridges, according to AccuWeather. Photos shared by residents and reporters alike show the infrastructural catastrophes that quite literally sprung up as many people were driving home from work on Monday night, locals tell the Daily Caller.

An estimated 18.32 inches of rain fell throughout the county by Monday afternoon as extreme weather systems continuously slammed into the coastline, sending flash floods and storm surges throughout southern N.C, Axios noted.

Storm chaser @aaronjayjack was live on the AccuWeather Network when a bridge collapsed beneath a vehicle trying to cross a flooded bridge. Fortunately, the driver was able to be pulled out. pic.twitter.com/5r85hojDcz — AccuWeather (@accuweather) September 16, 2024

Southport Police pictures show River Road washed out with a truck down an embankment. Wild! @WNCN pic.twitter.com/Kt9kU6url6 — Laura Smith (@laurasmithTV) September 17, 2024

Our family used to vacation in Oak Island and Southport, not far from here. I know this area well, and it is hard to imagine it like this. I hope the nuclear plant is okay. https://t.co/y7P565hoa7 — David Dault is editing today (He, His) (@DaultRadio) September 17, 2024

.@NOAA‘s #GOESEast satellite is continuing to closely monitor Potential Tropical Cyclone #Eight as it spins off the southeastern United States. A #TropicalStorm Warning remains in effect for parts of the coastal Carolinas. For the latest advisories and updates:… pic.twitter.com/w7fudPwXnT — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 16, 2024

A state of emergency was issued in Brunswick County after the town of Southport closed all inbound roads to nonemergency traffic, according to WUNC. (RELATED: Wild Footage Shows Carolina Beach Swamped Under Estimated 15 Inches Of Rain)

“From Carolina Beach into Southport and into the Boiling Springs Lake community, there were some homes and businesses that received flood damage, anywhere from one to two feet of water entered some of those structures,” National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Armstrong told the outlet. “Also, some wind damage along the coast, where we did see wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour.”

Update from Southport North Carolina where flooding has trapped folks including myself in this small coastal town. I did just eat the best two hot dogs I’ve ever had thanks to the deacon at this church behind me. #ptc8 #flood #ncwx pic.twitter.com/q82i3MIJe1 — Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) September 17, 2024

#PTC8 has dropped over 11” and counting in Southport, NC. Current hourly rainfall rates are over 6”. pic.twitter.com/ow87BDU35k — kyler (@WxKyler) September 16, 2024

“I can’t believe a no name storm can do this,” another resident told the Daily Caller. The system was technically called Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight but did not develop to the point that meteorologists wanted to personify its behavior. (RELATED: Authorities Issue Urgent Warnings To Americans As Hurricane Appears To Be Brewing In Gulf)

The event is officially a “1,000-year flood” due to its sheer volume of rainfall, WRAL’s Chris Michaels reported. The rain is expected to slow down today as the weather dissipates but always check your local forecast before leaving your home.