Hunter Biden’s Attorneys Ask Judge To Delay Sentencing So Biden-Harris Admin Officials Can ‘Submit Letters’ In Support

Hunter Biden’s attorneys asked the judge on Tuesday to delay sentencing for his gun charges, noting some of his potential character witnesses are involved in the 2024 presidential campaign and current administration.

A Delaware jury convicted Biden on three felony gun charges in June. His attorneys asked the judge to postpone sentencing, currently scheduled for Nov. 13, for several weeks because there are “a variety of overlapping pre-sentencing tasks that need additional time to be completed for both the Delaware and California cases.”

Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to federal tax charges in California on Sept.5 just as his trial was set to begin, and the judge set his sentencing date for Dec. 16. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Pleads Guilty To Tax Charges)

“Several people who plan to submit letters to both Courts as part of sentencing memoranda for Mr. Biden are short of time because they are presently involved in government work and travel with the current Administration, or are involved in the 2024 presidential campaign,” his attorneys wrote. “Once Mr. Biden’s counsel receives those letters, which may not be feasible well in advance, counsel needs time to incorporate them into pre-sentencing memoranda.”

His attorneys noted time will also be needed if there is any “live testimony” from certain individuals during the hearing. “Some of the possible in-person witnesses ‘ and the events that could occur right after that date,” his attorneys wrote.

Just in: @HunterBiden is trying to use his frivolous lawsuit against @MarcoPolo501c3 to delay his sentencing in Delaware for his 3 felony convictions. Pathetic. @attyal1977 is lazy & seems to think that @AmericanAir does not have direct flights from LAX to Philly. I really do… pic.twitter.com/embd7rTDcI — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) September 17, 2024

Hunter Biden’s attorneys also pointed to “numerous pre-trial deadlines and court appearances in various of Mr. Biden’s civil cases,” including a lawsuit he brought against former Trump aide Garrett Ziegler for allegedly illegally uploading the contents of his laptop online in a public database.

Special counsel David Weiss opposes the request to delay sentencing, according to the filing.

“There has been no lack of work to move all of Mr. Biden’s legal needs along expeditiously, and some items, like preparing and revising financial documents for the Probation Office, depended on other people providing documents and their input which was done as soon as practicable,” his attorneys wrote. “Until recently, Mr. Biden also had to focus intently on his trial in California, which was not averted until he entered his guilty plea on the day trial was to begin in that case, September 5, 2024.”

