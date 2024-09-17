Illegal Immigrants Charged With Kidnapping And Ransoming Other Illegals

Two illegal immigrants have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to kidnap and ransom other illegals living in Southern California, federal authorities said Monday.

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a statement that Honduran Darwin Jeovany Palma, 30, and fellow national Eduar Isrrael Sauceda Nuñez, 25, allegedly planned to kidnap and ransom immigrants illegally crossing the U.S. – Mexico border.

Migrants were allegedly taken to stash houses in Arizona, Texas, and New Mexico where their cellphones were confiscated, the DOJ said, adding that 57 migrants were held at a stash house in Albuquerque. (RELATED: 5 Illegal Immigrants Charged With Kidnapping 14-Year-Old Girl In American Heartland)

Palma and his fellow conspirators lived near the Albuquerque stash house, allegedly stockpiling weapons and cash while Sauceda led another crew who brought migrants to various locations to reunite them with their families, the statement said.

In April, Palma allegedly contacted the family of a Guatemalan victim and told them unless they paid $1,500, he would bring the immigrant to Mexico where he would be killed, according to the DOJ.

The family agreed to meet Sauceda at a Jack in the Box parking lot in Norwalk, California, but when Sauceda showed up, he was met by police who pulled him over and arrested him, the statement said.

When law enforcement investigated a kidnapping complaint May 20th at the Albuquerque stash house, they were allegedly met by gunfire, according to the DOJ. Returning to the stash house the next day, officers found 57 illegal immigrants detained inside a yellow school bus registered to Palma.

“These defendants allegedly helped to smuggle migrants and then take advantage of them by demanding ransom from the victims’ families to secure their release,” United States Attorney Martin Estrada said. “We will use our powerful tools to hold accountable those who use violence to profit off of vulnerable victims.”

Palma, who authorities arrested Aug. 21, is charged with one count of conspiracy, one count of kidnapping, one count of interstate communication containing a demand or request for ransom, and one count of making a threat by interstate communication, according to the DOJ.

Sauceda, who is currently on the run, faces similar charges, the DOJ said. Both face potential life sentences.