James Carville Says White Men Who ‘Can’t Get Laid’ Responsible For Trump Assassination Plots

Democratic strategist James Carville said Tuesday on a podcast that white men who “can’t get laid” and have more access to guns are responsible for the assassination attempts against former President Donald Trump.

On Sunday, 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh was arrested by officials for allegedly attempting to assassinate Trump at the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida. During an episode of “Hacks on Tap,” former Obama advisor David Axelrod asked Carville how he would “advise” Vice President Kamala Harris on addressing the second attack against Trump. (RELATED: Host Questions How Trump Can Tone Down ‘Rhetoric’ Day After Second Assassination Attempt)

“First off, she should react the way she did — thank God that no one was hurt, that’s the last thing we want. What was this? Another white guy with three names who could get an ARK-15. Don’t we see a pattern here? Is this really about rhetoric or is this about frustrated people who have more access to assault weapons than they do [to] girls or women,” Carville said.

LISTEN:

“I mean, let’s identify what the real problem is. And the real problem is, you got a bunch of frustrated people who can’t get laid, but can get a gun,” Carville continued. “That becomes a substitute and that’s the tragedy, isn’t it? It’s almost 100% that. Have you ever noticed they all have three names?”

During a press briefing, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw stated authorities had found “an AK-47 style rifle with a scope,” “two backpacks” with ceramic tiles and a GoPro on a fence near where Routh had been before fleeing from Secret Service agents.

Following the incident, Harris took to X (formerly known as Twitter) stating that she had been briefed on the situation and “glad” he was safe, adding “violence has no place in America.” However, Trump and his campaign have since pushed back on the vice president, blaming Harris and President Joe Biden’s “rhetoric” for the reason behind both assassination attempts.

“He believed the rhetoric of Biden and Harris, and he acted on it,” Trump told Fox News Digital. “Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at, when I am the one who is going to save the country, and they are the ones that are destroying the country — both from the inside and out.”

The second attack comes on the heels of 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks attempting to assassinate the former president at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13. Crooks’ attack ultimately killed former volunteer fire chief Corey Comperatore, injured two others and left Trump with an injury to his ear.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.