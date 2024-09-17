EXCLUSIVE: ‘You’ve Got Blood On Your Hands’: Josh Hawley Fires Back At Protesters Who Swarmed Him After Hearing

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley fired back at members of Code Pink, which is reportedly affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and has targeted Hawley before, telling them they have “blood” on their hands.

Hawley was leaving a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on antisemitism, where he questioned Democrat witness Maya Berry, the Executive Director of the Arab American Institute, whose own website bio describes herself as a “long-time Democratic party activist.” As he did, a group of Code Pink activists could be seen on video swarming Hawley and confronting him with their pro-Palestine views.

Hawley responded by telling the protesters: “You are funded by Chinese money.”

“You’ve got blood on your hands from the Uyghurs, every single one of you,” Hawley continued.

Hawley then looked one of the activists in the face and said: “You’re a disgrace.”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:



“It’s a privilege to be protested by you, absolute privilege,” Hawley added. “You’re China funded liars and racists and it’s a privilege to stand against you.”(RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: China-Backed Activists Storm GOP Sen. Josh Hawley’s Office After He Called Out China Ties)

Code Pink previously stormed Hawley’s office in April. The activists were calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict and denying accusations of their ties to the Chinese regime.

Last year, the House Committee on Natural Resources launched an oversight investigation into alleged Chinese influence on activist groups, including Code Pink.

“The CCP nonprofit influence machine reportedly now extends to Code Pink,” the House Committee wrote in a letter to Code Pink. “On August 5, 2023, the New York Times reported that Code Pink ‘is part of a lavishly funded influence campaign’ that ‘works closely with the Chinese government media machine’ to promote the agenda of the CCP. Code Pink is purportedly funded by Neville Roy Singham, a self-proclaimed socialist and current ‘benefactor of far-left causes,’ who is now based in Shanghai, China. Photos show Mr. Singham regularly meeting with officials from the CCP, including at CCP propaganda forums.”

“The Committee is concerned with the CCP’s growing attempts to influence American policies. The Committee is also concerned that the relationship between the CCP and Code Pink benefactors, board members, and staff may impact Code Pink’s political, advocacy, and lobbying activities relating to America’s environmental, natural resource, and energy policies. As you are aware, such political and lobbying activities may require compliance with the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA),” the Committee added.

Code Pink, along with other anti-Israel groups, organized a November protest in Washington, D.C. to protest the White House’s policy in the Israel-Hamas conflict. During the protests, the crowd reportedly chanted, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a phrase associated with antisemitism, according to the American Jewish Community. In February, individuals linked with Code Pink were charged with vandalizing the residence of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in disapproval of Congress’s support for Israel.