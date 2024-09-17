MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed Monday evening that supporters of former President Donald Trump were responsible for violence a day after an apparent second assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

A Secret Service agent fired shots at Ryan Wesley Routh, who was allegedly lurking near Trump International Golf Club while the former president was playing a round of golf Sunday, two months after Trump was shot and slightly wounded in the right ear while giving a speech at a July 13 campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Reid claimed that a series of events proved that the threat of violence came from Trump supporters. (RELATED: MSNBC Anchor Says Trump Should Tone Down Rhetoric After Potential Second Assassination Attempt)

“The irony of it is that the violence, the actual violence we’re seeing comes much more disproportionately from MAGA themselves, whether it’s January 6th, whether it’s them threatening election workers,” Reid told David Rothkopf. “Whether it’s the bomb threats coming into schools in Springfield. The violence is coming from them, from their own supporters, yet they try to portray Haitian immigrants as the people to fear.”

Guests and hosts on MSNBC have labeled Trump as a racist, a threat to democracy, fascist and even mentally unstable on the air on multiple occasions.

Reid referenced the discussion about the struggles an influx of at least 20,000 Haitian migrants into the city of Springfield, Ohio. Town residents interviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation said the migrants have contributed to an increase in traffic accidents and skyrocketing housing prices.

The DCNF was unable to corroborate reports of the pets being stolen and eaten.

Democrats criticized former President Donald Trump and Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, claiming the Republican presidential ticket was spreading false stories about Haitian migrants. Trump mentioned the reports from residents during his Tuesday debate with Harris. (RELATED: DCNF Reporter Says Trump Cat Memes Are Blowing Up In Dems’ Faces, Forcing Media To Cover Harris’ Role In Border Crisis)

Democrats claimed that the bomb threats were due to Republicans discussing the migrant influx, but Republican Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio said that the bomb threats to Springfield schools were hoaxes from a foreign country during a Monday press conference where he announced that state law enforcement officers would be conducting sweeps on a daily basis.

