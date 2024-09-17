Kansas City Chiefs Reuniting With Kareem Hunt To Replace Injured Isiah Pacheco

I never thought I’d see the day, but here we are.

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a quick move, and a bit of a power one at that (at least in terms of media hype), to replace their injured star running back Isiah Pacheco.

According to NFL.com, the back-to-back defending Super Bowl champions are reuniting with ex-Kansas City star RB Kareem Hunt, inking him to a deal to join their practice squad. Following the news regarding Pacheco being out with a fibula injury that will see him sidelined 6-8 weeks, Hunt paid a visit Tuesday to the Chiefs. Pacheco suffered his injury Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. (RELATED: Tua Tagovailoa (Concussion) Officially Placed On Injured Reserve Effectively Putting An End To Miami Dolphins’ Season)

Taken in the third round, Hunt was selected by Kansas City in the 2017 NFL Draft, but the next year in 2018, he was cut at the midway point of the season (his second) following a video surfacing showing him allegedly getting violent with a woman.

Spending the past five campaigns with the Cleveland Browns, Hunt was elite with the Chiefs in 2017, leading the NFL in rushing yards with 1,327 and he also brought in 455 receiving yards to earn himself a Pro Bowl.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not supporting anything that Kareem Hunt has done in the past, but he never looked right out of a Chiefs uniform … it’s kind of like he’s destined to be in Kansas City.

Good for him, now let’s just hope this helps out my fantasy football team somehow (my quarterback Patrick Mahomes screwed me this past week).