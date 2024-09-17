Texas High School Football Team Goes Through Four (FOUR!) Head Coaching Changes In Just One Week: REPORT

This is insane.

Just a week ago, the Linden-Kildare High School (Texas) football program didn’t make just one head coaching change, not just two head coaching changes, but three! And all of this happened in a quick span of 48 hours!

Fast forward, and they’re now moving on to their fourth head coach in just a week.

To briefly explain, Jason Ferguson resigned from his position after starting the season 0-2, leading to assistant coach JD Russell landing the job on an interim basis. But less than 48 hours later, Russell had a change of heart and made the decision to step down. (RELATED: Tennessee To Add 10% ‘Talent Fee’ To 2025 Football Ticket Prices To Raise NIL Money For Athletic Programs)

School superintendent Rex Burks then came to the rescue (not) as he took over the interim head coaching position, and not just that, but he also became the athletic director. His reasoning was so the team wouldn’t have to forfeit their game against Hughes Springs.

Unfortunately for Linden-Kildaire, they were hammered by Hughes Springs by a 54-0 score. Afterwards, Burks resigned and returned back to his duties as superintendent.

Now the school moves on to their fourth head coach in a week, hiring baseball coach Jeremy Hogan, according to DCTF’s Matt Stepp. He comes in with the interim label, which will last for the rest of the season.

UPDATE: Linden-Kildare has now gone through FOUR Head Coaching changes in the last week.#TXHSFB #dctf #texasfootball More from @Matt_Stepp817 on the latest change:https://t.co/RTwAY3EaUO — Dave Campbell’s Texas Football — TexasFootball.com (@dctf) September 16, 2024

And they say Texas is better than Florida when it comes to high school football … HA!