Meta Banning Russian Media Outlets Over ‘Foreign Interference Activity’

Meta announced that they were banning Russian state media outlets from using their social media platforms due to these outlets engaging in “foreign interference activity,” ABC News reported Tuesday.

Meta said the ban will occur in the next few days and will leave these outlets unable to access Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, the outlet reported.

“After careful consideration, we expanded our ongoing enforcement against Russian state media outlets: Rossiya Segodnya, RT and other related entities are now banned from our apps globally for foreign interference activity,” Meta said in a statement obtained by the outlet. (RELATED: Biden Admin Revives Russian Election Interference Bogeyman Just In Time For November)

Dmitry Peskov, the Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, reportedly decried the act and said that “such selective actions against Russian media are unacceptable.”

“Meta with these actions are discrediting themselves,” Peskov said, according to the outlet. “We have an extremely negative attitude towards this. And this, of course, complicates the prospects for normalizing our relations with Meta.”

“Meta can ban us all it wants, but you can always find us here,” RT tweeted, citing a list of platforms one can still view their programs on.

RT claimed in a statement that this ban was part of a broader campaign of censorship against the outlet, citing Meta’s decision to block their outlet “in Europe two years ago,” ABC News reported.

“It’s cute how there’s a competition in the West — who can try to spank RT the hardest, in order to make themselves look better,” RT alleged in a statement, according to ABC News.