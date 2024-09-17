Tua Tagovailoa (Concussion) Officially Placed On Injured Reserve Effectively Putting An End To Miami Dolphins’ Season

That’s a wrap, folks!

Superstar quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was officially placed on injured reserve Tuesday by the Miami Dolphins, this coming after he suffered yet another concussion during his team’s “Thursday Night Football” defeat against the Buffalo Bills.

With the move, Tagovailoa has to stay on IR for a minimum of four contests, according to NFL rules. As Tua gets back to health, the Dolphins currently have no plans for how long exactly they will have the 26-year-old on injured reserve. (RELATED: Peyton Manning’s Head Nearly Explodes After Saquon Barkley Drops Wide Open Pass That Leads To Disastrous Eagles Loss)

Throughout his career in the National Football League, Tagovailoa has had three diagnosed concussions.

Mike McDaniel, the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, spoke Monday and stated that injured reserve wouldn’t be in Tagovailoa’s future until they become more aware of the situation. Well, that must’ve happened Tuesday, because he was placed on IR after evaluations were done.

Roster Moves | We have placed QB Tua Tagovailoa on the reserve/injured list and signed QB Tyler Huntley off Baltimore’s practice squad. We have also signed T Jackson Carman to the practice squad and released WR Robbie Chosen from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/UG68jR8ISE — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 17, 2024

I know the Miami Dolphins have named Skylar Thompson as the starting quarterback, but I really wanna see Tyler “Snoop” Huntley, but regardless…

It’s another dead season as a Phins fan, but hey, at least I have the Miami Hurricanes! (And thank God for that)