Antisemitic Mural Stokes Heated Debate In Milwaukee As Officials Step In

Tensions have reportedly erupted in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, over a mural depicting a swastika intertwined with a Star of David.

The artwork, located on a private building, includes the phrase “the irony of becoming what you once hated” and suggests Jewish people are complicit in what the artist claims is a new Holocaust against Palestinians, according to Wisconsin Public Radio (WPR).

The mural was vandalized, though much of the damage has since been repaired. (RELATED: Pastor Apparently Caught On Video Drawing Swastika On Jewish Neighbor’s Groceries)

The Milwaukee Jewish Federation condemned the mural in a Facebook post as “horribly antisemitic,” highlighting the distress it has caused, particularly to Holocaust survivors.

“It’s only meant to be hurtful to our entire community,” said Miryam Rosenzweig, the organization’s president.

The entire Milwaukee Common Council wants a mural featuring a swastika intertwined with the Star of David taken down. pic.twitter.com/TgAev15IWj — Diana Gutiérrez (@DGutierreztv) September 17, 2024

Syracuse University assistant professor Britt Tevis also criticized the display, saying it was “obvious that the image [was] going to contribute to further pain on the part of American Jews.”

Building owner Ishan Atta defended the mural in an interview with WPR, insisting that it criticizes Zionism, not Judaism. “The mural is clearly not antisemitic,” he said, arguing that the Star of David’s presence in Israeli symbols makes its use relevant. He framed the artwork as a critique of Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Milwaukee city officials, including 14 of 15 members of the Common Council, have called for the mural’s removal, urging that symbols of hate, such as the swastika, have no place in the community, according to WISN. “While calling on all to respect private property and First Amendment rights, it is also important to call out those who import symbols of division, hatred and violence to our community,” the council said in a joint statement.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson echoed these sentiments, adding his voice to the calls for its takedown.

A crowd of people Friday afternoon gathered around the mural. Residents on both sides of the issue engaged in a verbal argument, WPR reported.