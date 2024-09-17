‘Unwritten Rule Not To Do That’: Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin Rips Wake Forest For Cancelling 2025 Game After Blowout Loss

I know there’s a lot of Lane haters out there, but he has a point.

Last Saturday, the Ole Miss Rebels took a trip up to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to square off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. That trip ended up being a success in flying colors, as the Rebels took home the 40-6 blowout victory.

In fact, the defeat was so bad for the Demon Deacons that they made the move to cancel their 2025 contest against the Rebels, which was supposed to take place in Oxford, Mississippi. Yeah, Wake said screw that and dished out a quick $1 million to get out of that game, which is absolutely hilarious.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, that’s who. In fact, my man is a little ticked off about this whole situation, letting his feelings be known during a press conference Monday.

“A very abnormal thing for Wake to do. I’ll put it in neutral words. You usually don’t do that a year in the season before. It’s hard. There’s not people to play. So, it’s why you do scheduling in advance. You make deals. You go play there and they come back,” said an irritated Kiffin.

He closed things out by saying that Wake Forest broke “an unwritten rule.”

WATCH:

“Kind of an unwritten rule not to do that actually” Lane Kiffin expressed his frustration with Wake Forest for cancelling their 2025 matchup in Oxford: pic.twitter.com/dAtZ1w8WF4 — Grace Ybarra (@gnybarra) September 16, 2024

Let’s all be honest here: Wake Forest are a bunch of puffs (in the words of my wife) and Lane Kiffin is 100% correct about everything he’s saying.