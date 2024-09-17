Activist Interrupts Sen. Ted Cruz, Yells ‘Fucking Jews’ During Hearing On Hate

An activist interrupted Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s televised address during a Senate hearing on hate crimes Tuesday and yelled “fucking Jews.”

Cruz was lamenting that the Senate elected to hold “a hearing generically on hate” instead of focusing on antisemitism specifically when the activist interrupted. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘You’ve Got Blood On Your Hands’: Josh Hawley Fires Back At Protesters Who Swarmed Him After Hearing)

Cruz took notice of the interruption by pointing out that “you are now seeing the hate manifesting right here.”

“The fucking Jews and the Israelis themselves! Talk about the forty thousand [presumably of the people who died in the Gaza Strip]! Talk about all these people,” the activist could be heard shouting in the video as a guard tried to restrain him and escort him away.

Someone just yelled “Fu*king Jews” in the Senate. Because anti-Zionism. pic.twitter.com/7u9fckjoHw — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) September 17, 2024

“Why is it about antisemitism?” the activist could be heard adding.

“Fuck the law,” the activist shouted in the video as he was escorted away.

“We now have a demonstration of antisemitism,” Cruz proclaimed. A different perspective of the event can be seen at the 5:14 mark on the video shared by Forbes.

Cruz prominently noted the presence of antisemitism taking place on college campuses across the United States of America in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel in his presentation.

“October 7th was one of the darkest days in human history. Over 1200 Israelis were killed and 251 were taken as hostages. In the wake of the attacks, antisemitism has exploded across America on college campuses,” the Texan noted in a tweet.

October 7th was one of the darkest days in human history. Over 1200 Israelis were killed and 251 were taken as hostages. In the wake of the attacks, antisemitism has exploded across America on college campuses. When Republicans take back the Senate — we will hold real… pic.twitter.com/QohGiU95Em — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 17, 2024

“When Republicans take back the Senate — hold real hearings on the attacks on Jewish students and if Trump wins the White House there will be prosecutions from the DOJ,” Cruz added in his tweet.

The hearing was chaired by Democratic Illinois Sen. Dick Durban and geared toward “Stemming the Tide of Hate Crimes in America,” according to the Senate Committee on the Judiciary’s website.

Kenneth Stern and Maya Berry, two witnesses invited by the Democrats to the hearing to testify, have come under scrutiny for ostensibly holding views about combating antisemitism that are not mainstream within the Jewish community, Jewish Insider reported.

Stern, despite having been involved in developing the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism, told the New Yorker in March that he is concerned its application by governments could cause censorship. He previously testified to Congress that its use could chill free speech on college campuses, according to the outlet.

Berry is the executive director of the Arab American Institute, which has accused Israel of having committed “ethnic cleansing,” according to an article on its website.