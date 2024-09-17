Peyton Manning’s Head Nearly Explodes After Saquon Barkley Drops Wide Open Pass That Leads To Disastrous Eagles Loss

Peyton Manning was absolutely stunned!

In what was an overall crappy game, the Atlanta Falcons pulled off some late entertainment in the form of a flashy game-winning drive during their “Monday Night Football” contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. And the Falcons’ magic came right after Philly took a 21-15 advantage with only 1:39 left on the clock.

Superstar quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Dirty Birds walked away with a shocking 22-21 win, but things were only able to go down like that because of a massive hiccup from the Eagles during a third and short situation while in Falcons territory.

With 1:46 left in the game and Atlanta having zero timeouts, Philadelphia was in possession of the ball on the Falcons' 10-yard line.

In a situation like this, it’s pretty clear what the right play call is. Most coaches would run the ball, take chunks off the clock and pray for a first down to take them to the victory, but if you don’t, you always have a field goal that you can settle for. If the Eagles would’ve done that, Atlanta wouldn’t have had much time at all to do anything, and it would’ve pretty much solidified the win for Philly.

But for some reason, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni called a short pass play to running back Saquon Barkley, and boy, did it backfire in his face as Saquon dropped the pass. And not just dropped it, but stared at it while it was bumbling out of his hands! Philadelphia managed to get a field goal. However, they left Atlanta with way too much time to work with.

NFL legend Peyton Manning witnessed this whole thing on his “Manningcast” on ESPN and the dude nearly lost it after what he saw.

WATCH:

Peyton Manning is every Eagles fan watching that drop pic.twitter.com/FtWhJjJHze — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) September 17, 2024

“Manningcast” … truly one of television’s greatest creations.