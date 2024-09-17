Opinion

ROOKE: Election Officials Open The Door To Voter Fraud In Arizona

OPINION
Fashion For Our Future March

Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Mary Rooke Commentary and Analysis Writer
Font Size:

Arizona election officials admit that they “accidentally” enrolled almost 100,000 ineligible voters as eligible to vote in the 2024 election.

Arizona has some of the strictest laws in the country against noncitizens registering to vote. Still, officials say they checked the box on 97,000 people who had not submitted proof of their U.S. citizenship to register to vote. Arizona Democrat Secretary of State Adrian Fontes announced Tuesday that the state incorrectly marked these registered voters as having already provided proof of citizenship when they hadn’t, reported VoteBeat Arizona.

“Recently, officials found that some long-term Arizonans, who were registered under less strict rules, had not been asked to meet the new standards due to a coding oversight,” Fontes said in a statement. ROOKE: Election ‘Conspiracy Theory’ Dems Said Wasn’t Happening Is … In 49 States)

Fontes claims that the majority of the people affected by this issue are longtime residents and that it hurts more Republican voters than anyone else. Still, a Maricopa County election official found a person on the county’s voter rolls who had not submitted the proper proof of citizenship requirements but was still added to the state’s voter rolls. This person was in the country legally with a green card but was not eligible to vote because they weren’t a U.S. citizen, according to Fontes.

The state claims that any eligible voters demonized by this occurrence still have time to submit the proper paperwork before the November election.

Republicans have been on a soap box this election, attempting to bring awareness to the realities of illegal immigrants being registered to vote in the 2024 election. Texas removed over 6,500 noncitizens from its voter rolls in August after an audit found that over 1.1 million ineligible voters were registered in the state. Similarly, Alabama removed 3,251 individuals registered to vote who had been issued noncitizen identification numbers, and Virginia expelled 6,000 noncitizens from its voter rolls. (ROOKE: The Election Fix Is In But GOP Still Has A Chance To Stop It)

There is a fight to prevent noncitizens from voting in the U.S. House. Republicans are trying to attach the SAVE Act to the government spending bill to push the Democrat-controlled U.S. Senate to pass the legislation. While the regime media and Democrat elected officials continue to push the narrative that it’s extremely rare for illegal immigrants to vote in U.S. elections, there is undeniable proof they are being registered as eligible voters.