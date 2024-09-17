Diddy Denied Bail Even After Making Significant Bail Offer

Judge Robyn Tarnofsky denied Sean “Diddy” Combs bail during a hearing held Tuesday.

Judge Tarnofsky ruled that Combs will remain in custody while his court case unfolds, according to CNN. Combs was arrested Monday night and charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. The music mogul’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, has already stated his intention to appeal the ruling, according to CNN.

Diddy made significant offers when attempting to negotiate his freedom. He offered a $50 million bond secured by his Miami residence, and an additional property, and offered to wear an ankle monitor to track his whereabouts, according to TMZ. The disgraced hip hop star also reportedly volunteered to restrict his movements to South Florida and the region around New York City.

Judge Tanofsky was not satisfied with his offers. She told the hip hop star that her concern is “this is a crime that happens behind closed doors, even when pretrial services is monitoring,” according to CNN.

The judge reportedly said to Combs there were no conditions that could be offered that would leave her confident he would appear in court if he was allowed bail.

“He’s going to clear his name and we’re going to stand by his side as he does. We believe in him wholeheartedly,” Agnifilo said Tuesday outside New York’s federal courthouse, CNN reported.

Agnifilo reportedly emphasized that he is confident his client “didn’t do these things.”

Combs pleaded not guilty to all three charges he faces, and Agnifilo said he will appeal Combs’ bail in the same courtroom, Wednesday, in front of a different judge, according to CNN. (RELATED: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Indictment Alleges Drug-Induced ‘Freak Off’ Sex Parties)

Combs reportedly did not react to the denial of bail when the judge made her ruling.