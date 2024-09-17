Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Indictment Alleges Drug-Induced ‘Freak Off’ Sex Parties

Details of Diddy’s indictment were unsealed, Tuesday, and portrayed Sean “Diddy” Combs as a powerful music mogul that presided over an empire of alleged sexual crimes for years.

Diddy was indicted on one count each of “racketeering conspiracy,” “sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion” and “transportation to engage in prosecution,” according to the 14-page document unsealed Tuesday.

The indictment alleged Diddy “engaged in a persistent and pervasive pattern of abuse toward women and other individuals,” which included physical violence, in order “to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.” Diddy is alleged to have enlisted aides to help cover up his illegal actions.

The indictment described Diddy’s alleged days-long sex parties that were dubbed “Freak Offs,” during which female victims and male sex workers engaged in drug-induced sex parties. The indictment claimed Diddy wielded his “power and prestige” to “intimidate, threaten, and lure” women. It went on to accuse Diddy of using force, threats and coercion to get individuals to engage in the “Freak Offs,” which were often recorded and used against them as “collateral” to ensure their cooperation.

The “Freak Offs” were allegedly so intense that IV fluids were brought in to help Diddy and the others recover from the drug-induced partying.

The indictment accused the founder of Bad Boy Records of running a criminal operation that participated or attempted to participate in sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, drug offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.

Diddy is accused of striking, punching and dragging women on numerous occasions and is further alleged to have enlisted his personal assistants, security and household staff to help conceal these crimes.

Law enforcement officials seized narcotics and over a thousand bottles of baby oil and lubricant, according to the indictment. Agents also discovered guns and ammunition, three AR-15s with damaged serial numbers among them, the indictment said.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams spoke at a news conference Tuesday, and said the indictment claims “the victims did not believe that they could refuse Combs without risking their security or facing more abuse.”

Federal agents do not want Diddy released on bail. U.S Attorney Damian Williams says his office believes he is a flight risk, and also a danger to society. Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo has stated the music mogul will be pleading not guilty to the charges. and noted that “not a lot of defendants” will cooperate with federal authorities, according to People. (RELATED: ‘You B*tches Want To Die Today’: Diddy Accuser Comes Forward With Allegations Of Brutality)

If convicted, Diddy is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years, and a statutory maximum sentence of life in prison, according to Newsweek.