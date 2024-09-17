‘Spiders On Mars’ Awakened On Earth For First Time Ever

A study published in early September detailed how scientists were able to awaken “spiders” spotted on Mars in a lab experiment on Earth.

Images released in April 2024 by the European Space Agency showed what appeared to be black “spiders” crawling over the surface of a Martian “Inca City.” Obviously these aren’t real spiders, nor did scientists find an Inca City on Mars (that we know of). The “spiders on Mars” are actually just a reaction between spring sunshine and layers of carbon dioxide deposits.

Researchers managed to recreate this process in a lab environment here on Earth and they’re totally freaking out about it, according to a new study published in The Planetary Science Journal.

“It was late on a Friday evening [when the experiment succeeded] and the lab manager burst in after hearing me shrieking,” lead author Lauren McKeown said in a statement. “She thought there had been an accident.” (RELATED: A Mars Colony Needs Just 22 People, Study Claims. Do You Have The Right Personality?)

While the study doesn’t really seem to have any applicable discoveries to our lives here on Earth, it does shed light on a nuance process on Mars, which could influence future colonization efforts. Researchers already knew how the spider-like scars formed but the latest study revealed the zig-zag shapes seen on the “spiders'” legs were mostly likely caused by ice forming under the ground, forcing it to crack open.

Remind me again why we want to try and live on Mars?