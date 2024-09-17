REPORT: Steven Spielberg Adding Cast Members To Upcoming UFO Movie

Steven Spielberg is reportedly assembling an all-star cast for his upcoming UFO movie, potentially adding another new face.

Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo is rumored to be in early talks to join Spielberg’s currently untitled UFO movie, sources told Deadline in an article published Monday. If he’s cast, he’ll join the ranks of Emily Blunt, Colin Firth and Eve Hewson in whatever Spielberg and Koepp have up their sleeve for this next big adventure.

There are almost no hints as to what the film is about, nor what any of the cast members will be up to throughout production. The intended release date is May 15, 2026, so my bet is they’ll start filming around springtime in 2025. (RELATED: ‘Twisters’ Team Reveal The Ending They Almost Ran With, And Who Stopped Them (SPOILERS))

With such a lengthy chunk of time between casting, potentially filming and editing, my bet is Spielberg is going to try to do something a bit different with this movie. It would be so easy for him to throw something together using the myriad artificial intelligence (AI) software available to create content these days.

Could this length time through production be because he’s bringing back real-life movie-making? Let’s hope so!

Koepp and Spielberg previously worked together on “Jurassic Park,” arguably the greatest movie ever made. (RELATED: Steven Spielberg ‘Was F***ing Yelling’ At ‘Twister’ Director Amid Nightmare Production: REPORT)

His other works include “Mission: Impossible” and, sadly, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” one of the worst films ever made in the history of cinema. Let us pray that this upcoming movie ends up more like his former works than anything recent.