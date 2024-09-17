‘Insulting My Intelligence’: Swing-State Undecided Voters Unload On Harris For How She Answers Questions

Two undecided voters in battleground states during a video released Tuesday criticized the way Vice President Kamala Harris has answered questions on the campaign trail.

Harris faced backlash for her Friday interview with 6ABC Philadelphia’s Action News, where she rambled about her middle-class upbringing when anchor Brian Taff asked her what “specific” strategies she has planned to improve affordability for Americans. A Nevada voter named Jaime and a Pennsylvania voter named Kimberly both asserted Harris’ answers are “insulting” to them during a focus group on the platform 2WAY, which was recorded on Monday. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Used To Think Border Wall Was ‘Un-American.’ Now She Supports It.)

“With Harris, she just to date hasn’t given me a reason to vote for her. Every time she gets asked a question, it gets right to the stump speech or goes off on a tangent or doesn’t answer the question directly,” Jaime said. “So while I find Trump enraging, I find that she’s almost insulting my intelligence, thinking that I’m not gonna see through that.”

“I can’t agree more with you. I feel insulted by her in some ways. I feel like this is her election to lose because I do think there are a lot of people who are over Trump and frustrated, and his just, as you said, he’s just dividing the country,” Kimberly responded. “But, at the same time, I feel like, especially at the debate, I feel like Kamala went and did the same thing that he’s been doing, and it is insulting, I think, to voters who don’t know what to do, and she’s not saying or making us feel any more confident in her. And it’s very frustrating.”

Harris evaded directly answering a question about her many policy flip-flops during the Sept. 10 presidential debate. The vice president instead talked about her “middle-class” upbringing while explaining how her “values have not changed” despite her policy changes.

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten warned on Monday that Harris’ current 2.5-point national lead over Trump in his polling aggregate only gives her just over a 50% chance of winning.

“Harris’ chances if she wins the popular vote by two to three points, the chance she wins the electoral college is only 53%. The bottom line is … you have to get all the way north to about three to four points for Harris to have a clear, clear, clear chance,” Enten said. “The majority, the clear majority chance of winning the electoral college. If she only wins by less than two, look at that, only a 23% chance of winning … Harris is right now in that danger zone where, basically, about half the time, given that popular vote margin nationally, she would win.”

Harris is currently leading Trump by 1.2% in Nevada, while the former president is beating her by 0.2% in Pennsylvania, according to the RealClearPolling averages.

