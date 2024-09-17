Editorial

Tennessee To Add 10% ‘Talent Fee’ To 2025 Football Ticket Prices To Raise NIL Money For Athletic Programs

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 14: Nico Iamaleava #8 of the Tennessee Volunteers breaks loose for a long run during the first half and makes a juke around Khalib Johns #8 of the Kent State Golden Flashes at Neyland Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
A bit annoying as a fan, but you want championships, right?

The University of Tennessee athletic department said in an email to season ticket holders Tuesday that the college will be slapping on a 10% “talent fee” to their football tickets beginning in the 2025 campaign. The money from the fee will be put towards Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) to pay student-athletes. (RELATED: ‘Unwritten Rule Not To Do That’: Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin Rips Wake Forest For Cancelling 2025 Game After Blowout Loss)

The talent fee of 10% is a part of an overall price hike of 14.5% that football tickets will see in 2025. Danny White, the athletic director of Tennessee, stated to season ticket holders in a video that this is pretty much a “business is business” scenario as the revenue sharing era in college sports approaches, and that the money will compensate players.

“We’ve come a long way in the last few years,” White told the Knoxville News Sentinel’s Adam Sparks. “In this new wea, it’s going to get a lot more expensive. But there’s also going to be a closer relationship between resources and competition than there ever has been before. And our biggest asset is our fan base.”

Nobody likes to see prices rise, but if it’s going towards winning and championships, is it necessarily a problem?