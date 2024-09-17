Tennessee To Add 10% ‘Talent Fee’ To 2025 Football Ticket Prices To Raise NIL Money For Athletic Programs

A bit annoying as a fan, but you want championships, right?

The University of Tennessee athletic department said in an email to season ticket holders Tuesday that the college will be slapping on a 10% “talent fee” to their football tickets beginning in the 2025 campaign. The money from the fee will be put towards Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) to pay student-athletes. (RELATED: ‘Unwritten Rule Not To Do That’: Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin Rips Wake Forest For Cancelling 2025 Game After Blowout Loss)

The talent fee of 10% is a part of an overall price hike of 14.5% that football tickets will see in 2025. Danny White, the athletic director of Tennessee, stated to season ticket holders in a video that this is pretty much a “business is business” scenario as the revenue sharing era in college sports approaches, and that the money will compensate players.

Nobody likes to see prices rise, but if it’s going towards winning and championships, is it necessarily a problem?