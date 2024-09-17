Whoopi Goldberg Looks Straight Into The Camera And Says Dangerous Rhetoric Isn’t A ‘Both Sides’ Issue

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg claimed on Tuesday that dangerous rhetoric is only a problem on the political right following the second assassination attempt on Republican nominee Donald Trump.

The Secret Service arrested 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh on Sunday after he allegedly pointed an AK-47-style weapon at the former president at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Two days later, Goldberg argued dangerous political rhetoric is not a “both sides” issue but rather one that the political right often engages in.

“And also, let’s stop this thing. You know, let’s stop this both sides stuff,” Goldberg said. “Because it’s not correct. It is not both sides, it is one clear side, and you can point to many, many reports. You can point to all kinds of stuff that’s been reported. You guys have to pull it back. This is not us or them, this is you got to stop doing what you’re doing, J.D. [Vance] and what you’re doing, Mr. [Trump], because you are not helping the situation.”

WATCH:

During Monday’s segment, co-host Sunny Hostin cited a June 24 poll conducted by the University of Chicago, which found that 26 million U.S. adults believe the “use of force is justified” to prevent Trump from getting reelected. The 26 million people made up 10% of those polled, of whom 66% disagreed that the “use of force” is acceptable. (RELATED: Sunny Hostin Says The Number Of People Supporting Violence Against Trump Is ‘Despicable’)

Trump was also the victim of a separate assassination attempt during a July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a bullet struck him in the upper portion of his right ear. The incident occurred when 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks climbed onto the roof of the American Glass Research (AGR) building located about 130 feet from the rally’s stadium and fired eight rounds into the crowd, killing former fire chief Corey Comperatore in the process.

Former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned from her position on July 23 after the House Oversight Committee concluded that she “failed to provide answers” about the “stunning operational failure” that occurred at the rally. At least five Secret Service members were put on leave in August over their handling of the assassination attempt.

The liberal media and Democrats have repeatedly warned that Trump is a “threat to democracy” and have even compared him to fascist leaders Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini. Former Democratic Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill said Trump is even “more dangerous” than Hitler during a Nov. 22 MSNBC segment, while The Bulwark’s Charlie Sykes warned the former president will build concentration camps if he is reelected.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.