Washington Capitals Make Glorious Decision To Bring Back Iconic ‘Screaming Eagle’ Jersey

As someone born in the DMV, I couldn’t be happier about this!

The 2024-25 season will be the 50th anniversary for the Washington Capitals, and to commemorate the special campaign, the team will be sporting the iconic black screaming eagle jersey for six home games at Capital One Arena.

The color scheme of the jersey is black, blue and bronze, and on the shoulder, it has the Capitol Building branded. The jersey is similar to the original one that the Caps introduced back in 1995. (RELATED: Sidney Crosby Inks 2-Year Extension With Pittsburgh Penguins That Features Average Annual Value Of $8.7 Million)

Washington uses the elements of their first rebrand and the very first third jersey that they ever had, and obviously, the screaming eagle represents the United States of America’s national bird. The Capitol Building on the shoulder features two hockey sticks crossing behind it. Things were finished up with two stars being placed in the background, as well as a hockey puck in the center of stick blades.

The six games that the Capitals will be sporting the screaming eagles are:

-Wednesday, Nov. 6th: vs. Nashville Predators

-Friday, Nov. 29th: vs. New York Islanders

-Tuesday, Dec. 31st: vs. Boston Bruins

-Saturday, Jan. 18th: vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

-Saturday, Feb. 1st: vs. Winnipeg Jets

-Sunday, April 13th: vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

WE ARE SO BACK 🦅 pic.twitter.com/wg0mNanqtQ — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 17, 2024

And I gotta say … the Caesars Sportsbook advertisement actually makes the jersey pop even more.

You know we had to get the big man a #Gr8 gift for his birthday pic.twitter.com/i0tdkSmwx8 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 17, 2024

I’m diggin’ the swag, D.C. I’m diggin’ the swag.