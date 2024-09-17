Woman Says She Took Her Dog To Animal Hospital, Finds Out New Family Took It Days Later

A Texas animal hospital rehomed a pet owner’s dog after she brought it in for treatment, according to a KXXV report Monday.

Tiffany Keller brought her dog Millie to the Animal Hospital of Waco, but financial constraints forced her to surrender Millie after the hospital told her the necessary care would cost around $2,400, according to KXXV.

Keller, devastated, said she signed a surrender form when the animal shelter provided no other options. “I was very devastated at the time — I was crying, I was very emotional,” Keller told KXXV.

When Keller returned a few days later, prepared to pay for Millie’s treatment, she was informed that her dog had already been given to another family.

Keller, suspicious of the quick adoption, believes someone at the hospital may have intended to adopt the dog from the start. Despite her frustrations, the hospital stood by their decision, citing Keller’s surrender form as the reason they could not return Millie.

A spokesperson for the Animal Hospital of Waco told KXXV that their “top priority is always the health and safety of every pet that comes through our doors.” They added that Millie successfully recovered from her ailment and found a new home.

Keller now hopes for justice and wants to prevent similar incidents from happening to others.

Another Texas family went through a similar ordeal when a local shelter reportedly euthanized their lost dog Gunner after he was found. The Gilcrease family, who tried to retrieve their pet, was devastated to learn of the news. (RELATED: Family Finds Out Their Lost Dog Was Found. When They Arrive To Shelter, They’re Left Heartbroken)

John Gilcrease found out that Gunner was at the Linda McNatt Animal Care and Adoption Center in Denton and was relieved it was in a safe place, according to KTVT. The shelter was closed Wednesday, so Gilcrease had to wait until Thursday. When he arrived, personnel told him his dog had been euthanized.

The shelter’s director said they “found [Gunner] was geriatric, had severe mobility impairment, and no control over his bladder and bowels.”