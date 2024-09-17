‘Wanted To Kill Most World Leaders’: Nurse Who Alerted Authorities About Trump Gunman Reveals Disturbing Past Behavior

A nurse revealed Tuesday details about the violent tendencies of Ryan Wesley Routh, who is accused of plotting to assassinate former President Donald Trump on Sunday at the Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Chelsea Walsh engaged in humanitarian efforts in Ukraine when she met Routh, according to Fox 29, a Florida-based outlet. During an appearance on Jesse Watters’ “Primetime,” Walsh claimed she noticed his volatile tendencies and felt professionally obligated to report him, as she is a trained mandated reporter skilled in identifying threats.

“I determined after knowing Ryan for a while that he was a threat to others. So I felt that it was necessary that he be reported to the proper authorities,” Walsh told Watters. “I haven’t heard anything, I have had no correspondence. Nobody had tried to connect with me until today… A agency has connected with me. I don’t want to say which one, but someone has connected with me.”

Walsh claimed that Routh’s activities in Ukraine were both multifaceted and concerning. She described him as a skilled con artist who manipulated members of the Ukrainian military and deceived charitable organizations.

“Ryan got involved with the humanitarian side as well as the military side. He got involved with things that he shouldn’t have been involved with. He was able to con members in the Ukrainian military,” the nurse continued.

“He was able to con charities, he was a good con artist. He was calculated, but he was also very volatile and sporadic. He got into just about everything, drones, weapons, humanitarian aid. He got involved in things he shouldn’t have been involved with because he didn’t have a background in any of this.”

Walsh’s concerns escalated to the point where she felt her own safety was compromised.

“It got to a point where I ended up leaving Ukraine early on my first visit there because of Ryan and I felt that I was in danger after a conversation that I had with him that I don’t really want to go into right now,” she told Watters. “He was one of the reasons I left Ukraine because I felt that I was in jeopardy by staying there and he was around.”

Reflecting on Routh’s alarming previous behavior, Walsh revealed his fascinations about assassinating world leaders. (RELATED: Liberal Media Suggests Trump Was Asking For It After Second Failed Assassination Attempt)

“He wanted to kill most world leaders. I don’t remember, It’s been over two years since I was with him. But I definitely remember he always talked about wanting to kill Putin, Kim Jong Un. He developed plans, he talked about Biden and Trump, but I can’t remember,” the nurse explained.

New York Times reporter Thomas Gibbons also described his previous encounter with Routh during an interview on “The Lead With Jake Tapper.” Gibbons revealed he met Routh through a series of international contacts that originated from his time reporting in Kabul, and said he was surprised at the news of Routh’s alleged plot to assassinate Trump.

