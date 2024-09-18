DOJ Files Charges Against Owner And Operator Of Ship That Rammed Into Francis Scott Key Bridge

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a $100 million lawsuit Wednesday against the owner and operator of the ship that rammed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March, CBS News reported.

The incident caused the collapse of the bridge, the death of six construction workers and massive economic losses.

DOJ officials told reporters by phone that Grace Ocean Private Limited and Synergy Marine Private Limited, the Singapore-based business entities that owned and operated the ship, were “well-aware” of the power outages issues on the massive container ship that led to the accident. (RELATED: Baltimore Orioles And Ravens Offer Millions To Key Bridge Emergency Fund)

“The civil claims filed today alleges that the collision was caused by a series of catastrophic failures on board the Dali in the minutes before impact, all as a consequence of the alleged negligence,” Erek Barron, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, told reporters.

BREAKING: The Department of Justice files a $100 million lawsuit against the owner of the ship that rammed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge. https://t.co/K5VLM57Ies — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 18, 2024

The National Transportation Safety Board determined that the Dali, the ship that rammed into the iconic bridge, suffered a blackout during in-port maintenance at the Seagirt Marine Terminal on Mar. 25. That incident occurred 10 hours prior to departure from the port. The container ship suffered two blackouts in rapid succession March 26 as it crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The damage caused by the accident was extensive and the Army Corp of Engineers was brought in to clear the wreckage site. The corp was still working on clearing the site in April to allow vessels to regain access to the Port of Baltimore.

The state of Maryland could also seek damages for the cost of reconstruction, the officials said. The DOJ’s lawsuit was filed in Maryland shortly after Grace Ocean Private Limited filed a motion to limit legal liability for the accident, CBS News reported. The families of three construction workers who died in the collapse said that they wanted to hold the company liable for its action, the outlet noted.