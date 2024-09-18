19 Iranian Revolutionary Guardsmen Die In Syria From Exploding Pagers: REPORT

Exploding pagers killed nineteen Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) members in Syria, The Jerusalem Post reported Wednesday, citing Al-Hadath, a Saudi news outlet.

Another 150 guardsmen were injured in the detonations, the outlet reported, citing Army Radio.

Thousands of people were wounded in pager explosions Tuesday in Lebanon and Syria, Lebanon’s public health minister stated, CBS News reported. 12 people — including Hezbollah members and a pair of children — were reportedly killed in the attack attributed to Israel, according to the minister. The alleged attack that used their own pagers was the “biggest security breach” since the terrorist organization started to fire projectiles into Israel in 2023, a high-ranking Hezbollah commander admitted to Reuters.

Exploding pagers kill Hezbollah members and others in Lebanon, leaving thousands wounded, officials say. https://t.co/9UEUw30GOt — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 17, 2024

Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon was also injured in Tuesday’s explosions, according to CBS News.

“On September 17, Hezbollah announced the deaths of 12 fighters, including the son of a Hezbollah MP,” Joe Truzman, a senior analyst at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, tweeted. “While the Lebanese organization did not detail their deaths, most were killed in the Israeli pager operation that targeted Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria.”

On September 17, Hezbollah announced the deaths of 12 fighters, including the son of a Hezbollah MP. While the Lebanese organization did not detail their deaths, most were killed in the Israeli pager operation that targeted Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria. pic.twitter.com/Zh0dFB812j — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) September 18, 2024

“Hezbollah issued a statement offering condolences to the families of fighters wounded & killed in the Israeli pager operation,” Truzman said in another tweet, accompanied with a screenshot of the terror group’s statement. “Hezbollah reaffirmed it will continue to attack Israel in support of Hamas in Gaza. The group also reiterated that they will respond to Tuesday’s attack.” (RELATED: Iranian Cyber Attacks Targeted Accounts Linked To Trump, Biden, Google Confirms)

Hezbollah issued a statement offering condolences to the families of fighters wounded & killed in the Israeli pager operation. Hezbollah reaffirmed it will continue to attack Israel in support of Hamas in Gaza. The group also reiterated that they will respond to Tuesday’s attack. pic.twitter.com/gZdJMODs45 — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) September 18, 2024

More devices- walkie talkies this time- exploded in Lebanon Wednesday that wounded and killed more Hezbollah personnel, according to Reuters. The radios were purchased by the terror organization around the same time they acquired the explosives-laden pagers, a security source told the outlet.

One of the fresh denotations appeared to have occurred at a funeral for a fallen Hezbollah fighter, according to a post by Truzman. Truzman shared the footage of the blast.

Wireless devices reportedly exploding in Lebanon. One person appears to have been injured at a Hezbollah funeral. pic.twitter.com/wQCFmEHVx3 — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) September 18, 2024

At least 500 people were wounded and nine killed in Wednesday’s attacks, the Lebanese Health Ministry said, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Hezbollah have fired explosive projectiles into Israel since Oct. 8 out of solidarity with Hamas’s attack on Oct. 7 that left some 1200 people dead and took over 200 captive. Israel has retaliated to these attacks and the cross-border skirmishes have led to fears that a wider conflict could break out.