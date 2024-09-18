Adrian Wojnarowski Is Walking Away From A Crazy $20 Million With His Move From ESPN To St. Bonaventure: REPORT

Ain’t no way in hell I’m leaving $20 million for St. Bonaventure… (LMAO)

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski absolutely shocked the world Wednesday when he announced his retirement from his career in the media to become the general manager of the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball program. St. Bonaventure is Woj’s alma mater. (RELATED: End The Talk: 76ers Staying Put In Philadelphia After Reaching Agreement On New Arena)

Wojnarowski said that he wanted to be involved with something that he views as more “meaningful.”

“Time isn’t in endless supply and I want to spend mine in ways that are more personally meaningful,” tweeted Woj.

That’s all fine and dandy, but in the process of this, Woj is walking away from a whopping $20 million by calling it a career as an insider, according to a report from The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand.

“On Wednesday, Wojnarowski announced that, at 55, with millions in the bank, he was fine walking away from around $20 million more because a new frontier in the college game was offered to him,” wrote Marchand.

By leaving his role, Wojnarowski is walking away from $20 million with ESPN, sources tell @AndrewMarchand. More details: https://t.co/EphchIxtb3 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 18, 2024

Woj’s current deal had around three years left, so the way I’m seeing it, I would’ve stayed put for that $20 million and then taken the GM job at St. Bonaventure. There’s no way anybody in that position is going to be bigger than him, so he’s good competition wise, so why not just wait it out and collect the check?

That’s just me, but at the same time, I’d take less money (with the same comfort) for a job like this at the University of Miami, so I guess I kind of get it. But still… $20 million is a lot of cash.