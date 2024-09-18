‘IRON YOUR BEST SUIT B*TCH’: Cardi B Lashes Out After Homeowner Sues Her, Offset

The owner of a property featured in Cardi B’s music video for “Like What” sued her and Offset for alleged non-payment, but the female rapper is denying the allegations.

The homeowner is seeking damages in excess of $35,000, alleging that Cardi B and Offset lied about their intentions when they rented the home. The homeowner claimed representatives for the couple told the owner an unnamed client hoped to film a TikTok video at the residence, so they waived the usual short-term rental fee, according to TMZ.

The owner then discovered the prestigious Beverly Hills home was heavily featured in the video.

Cardi B made it clear she was coming out swinging against these allegations, however.

“The problem is people wanna find loopholes and get over but IRON YOUR BEST SUIT BITCH I’ll see you in court!!!!” she wrote.

Justin Bieber had previously rented the property, and Logan Paul featured it in a music video. The homeowners say they wouldn’t have waived the fees if they were aware of the renter’s intentions.

The home is featured in the “Like What” music video, which has been featured on YouTube and earned over 27 million views in six months.

The famous singer denied that she and Offset didn’t pay to use the mansion and said she has receipts to prove that she covered her end of the deal.

“We paid those people $10,000 IN CASH to rent the property for a whole 24 hours that same day 6am to 6am the next morning and we went over by ONE hour which we paid overage fees to the realtor for in March,” she wrote in her tweet.

We paid those people $10,000 IN CASH to rent the property for a whole 24 hours that same day 6am to 6am the next morning and we went over by ONE hour which we paid overage fees to the realtor for in March. There was cameras all over and both the realtors and the owners was there… pic.twitter.com/qu8KogsZzs — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 17, 2024

“There was cameras all over and both the realtors and the owners was there the ENTIRE time… I got pics and videos of them on set!! ” Cardi claimed.

“Now they wanna finesse us trying to say we told them it was a TikTok video when that was nowhere in the contract and like they didn’t hear the whole song playing and see how long we was shooting….Why would it take us 24 hours to shoot a TikTok?” she said. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Faces Copyright Lawsuit Over Hit Song)