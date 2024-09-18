CNN Panelists Dogpile On Scott Jennings For Pointing Out How Springfield Bomb Threats Were Foreign Interference

Panelists on “CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip” ganged up on Republican strategist Scott Jennings Tuesday night after he pointed out how bomb threats targeting Springfield, Ohio, were hoaxes with foreign origins.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio revealed that the majority of threats came from an undisclosed foreign country during a Monday press conference in which he announced the deployment of officers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol to carry out bomb sweeps at Springfield schools. Panelist Kara Swisher took issue with Jennings when he called out people who blamed former President Donald Trump and Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio for the threats. (RELATED: ‘Playing On Racist Tropes’: CNN Panelist Claims Saying Springfield Is ‘Overrun’ By Haitians ‘Dehumanizes’ Migrants)

“I do believe foreign actors are engaged in trying to sow discord, and it‘s several. And I think it happened this weekend, when everybody sprang to blame Trump and Vance for these Springfield hoaxes, and now we have the governor of Ohio telling us it‘s foreign actors calling this. And I totally agree —” Jennings said after Swisher raised the specter of foreign interference in November’s presidential election.

“No, no, you just twisted something, actually,” Swisher responded, interrupting Jennings.

WATCH:



Springfield has struggled to handle an influx of at least 20,000 Haitian migrants, with residents interviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation saying the migrants have contributed to an increase in traffic accidents and skyrocketing housing prices. The DCNF was unable to corroborate reports of pets being stolen and eaten by Haitian migrants.

“What did I twist? Didn’t the governor of Ohio say it or not?” Jennings asked, with Swisher claiming DeWine is not “an expert on foreign influence.”

“He‘s an expert on the public safety of the state,” Jenning shot back, before Swisher then claimed Vance admitted he concocted the controversy over Haitian migrants stealing pets.

Host Abby Phillip then jumped into the back and forth.

“The story of what‘s going on in Springfield, Ohio, isn‘t the provenance of these calls,” CNN host Phillip claimed. (RELATED: DCNF Reporter Says Trump Cat Memes Are Blowing Up In Dems’ Faces, Forcing Media To Cover Harris’ Role In Border Crisis)

Swisher continued to badger Jennings over the bomb threats as panelist Ashley Allison jumped in.

“Would people even know where Springfield, Ohio, was if J.D. Vance hadn‘t made up a rumor about Haitian immigrants eating cats?” Allison asked, with Jennings saying he would.

Phillip maintained that the story wasn’t that the bomb threats were called in from overseas, claiming Trump and Vance were still to blame.

“They wouldn’t be doing that if not for a lie,” Phillip claimed.

