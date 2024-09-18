Coco Gauff Splits From Coach Brad Gilbert Following Disastrous Fourth-Round Exit At US Open

And the road back to the top begins now.

Tennis superstar Coco Gauff and her coach Brad Gilbert have decided to go their separate ways, according to announcements from both on social media. (RELATED: WNBA Awards Portland With Expansion Team Amid ‘The Caitlin Clark Effect,’ Play To Begin In 2026)

The development comes after Gauff suffered a disastrous upset loss that saw her out of the 2024 U.S. Open ahead of schedule. She was bounced in the fourth round by Emma Navarro, a fellow American. Taking to a Twitter post Wednesday, Gilbert confirmed the move and expressed gratitude to Gauff for their “amazing” 14 months together. Gauff also gave thanks to Gilbert in return for an “incredible run.”

Gauff didn’t just have struggles at the U.S. Open, but 2024 as a whole has been a tough stretch for her. It comes after a year in 2023 where she saw a lot of success, including a victory at the U.S. Open (her first Grand Slam title) that was a complete opposite performance from the one she put up in ’24. It was expected that Gauff was going to have a dominant year due to Gilbert’s coaching, but that hasn’t materialized whatsoever, leading to the move Wednesday.

Thank you @bgtennisnation ! We had an incredible run and I wish you all the best in the future! pic.twitter.com/5A2pzJjHUB — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) September 18, 2024

Thanks 🙏 to @CocoGauff and the entire team for an absolutely amazing summer run in 2023 and for 14 months of incredible team effort. Coco, at just 20 years young, your future is incredibly bright, and I wish you nothing but continued success ahead. I’m excited for the next… — Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) September 18, 2024

Here’s to Coco getting back on top!