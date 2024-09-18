Editorial

Coco Gauff Splits From Coach Brad Gilbert Following Disastrous Fourth-Round Exit At US Open

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 22: Brad Gilbert, coach of Coco Gauff of the United States, looks on during a practice session prior to the start of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 22, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
And the road back to the top begins now.

Tennis superstar Coco Gauff and her coach Brad Gilbert have decided to go their separate ways, according to announcements from both on social media. (RELATED: WNBA Awards Portland With Expansion Team Amid ‘The Caitlin Clark Effect,’ Play To Begin In 2026)

The development comes after Gauff suffered a disastrous upset loss that saw her out of the 2024 U.S. Open ahead of schedule. She was bounced in the fourth round by Emma Navarro, a fellow American. Taking to a Twitter post Wednesday, Gilbert confirmed the move and expressed gratitude to Gauff for their “amazing” 14 months together. Gauff also gave thanks to Gilbert in return for an “incredible run.”

Gauff didn’t just have struggles at the U.S. Open, but 2024 as a whole has been a tough stretch for her. It comes after a year in 2023 where she saw a lot of success, including a victory at the U.S. Open (her first Grand Slam title) that was a complete opposite performance from the one she put up in ’24. It was expected that Gauff was going to have a dominant year due to Gilbert’s coaching, but that hasn’t materialized whatsoever, leading to the move Wednesday.

Here’s to Coco getting back on top!