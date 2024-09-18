Editorial

Craig Kimbrel Designated For Assignment By Orioles, And This Very Well Could Be The End For ‘The Velocity Raptor’

BLOG
BALTIMORE, MD - JULY 26: Craig Kimbrel #46 of the Baltimore Orioles looks on after pitching against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 26, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Sad to see, but this is how it goes.

It may be the beginning of the end for pitcher Craig Kimbrel, at least with the Baltimore Orioles, as the franchise designated their ex-closer for assignment Wednesday after some absolutely atrocious play. (RELATED: Astros’ Jose Altuve Ejected For Showing Umpire His … Naked Foot?)

During the O’s 10-0 defeat Tuesday night against the San Francisco Giants, Kimbrel gave up an incredible six runs off three hits in only 2/3 of an inning. In his past 11 showings in the last month, Kimbrel has tallied a mammoth 13.94 ERA.

In the 2024 campaign, his first with the Orioles, Kimbrel has been abysmal with six blown saves and a 5.33 ERA. The bad performances eventually led him to losing the closing job with Baltimore back in May. Making nine All-Star teams in his MLB career, Kimbrel used to be considered one of the best (if not the best) closing pitchers in all of baseball, but over the past few years that included stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2022) and Philadelphia Phillies (2023), he’s struggled. And greatly.

This is truly sad to see as an Atlanta Braves fan, because I witnessed up close his peak, and man, those days were so glorious.

As a matter of fact, Atlanta should bring him back and see if they can “rehab” him. If not, give him a job within the organization. Ya know, take care of the guy!