Democrat Pleads With Biden Admin To Designate Houthis As Foreign Terrorist Organization, State Department Rebuffs Him

Democratic New York Rep. Ritchie Torres’ plea for the State Department to re-list the Houthi as a foreign terrorist organization was rebuffed, according to a letter obtained by Jewish Insider.

The State Department responded Tuesday to Torres’ letter dated July 19 by claiming that such an re-designation could cause issues with civilians in Yemen.

“As Secretary Blinken has sated, the Houthis must be held accountable for their actions in the Red Sea and beyond. At the same time, it is important that the United States avoids harming and alienating Yemeni civilians,” the State Department letter reads.

“The Houthis control ports and distribution access, thus an FTO designation would have major implications on food security and basic needs of the population because approximately 90 percent of products to meet basic needs in Yemen are commercially imported,” the letter continues.

The government said that they deemed the placement of the organization “as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT)” as sufficient to advance the administration’s “priorities.”

Torres, in his July 19 letter obtained by Axios, urged the government to re-list the Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and asked why the administration had not done so already. Biden reversed former President Donald Trump’s order to list the Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization shortly after coming into office, and this was implemented by the State Department on Feb. 12, 2021.

BREAKING @J_Insider via @marcrod97: “State Department says Houthis should not be redesignated as a foreign terrorist organization” https://t.co/EGiKpYxCFP — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) September 17, 2024

The Daily Caller has reached out to Rep. Torres’ office for comment but has not received a response yet. (RELATED: Another Dem Rep Leaves Progressive Caucus After Members’ Anti-Israel Comments: REPORT)

The Houthis have been attacking vessels in the Red Sea since November in solidarity with Hamas, the terror organization behind the Oct. 7 attack. The Houthis managed to reduce shipping through the maritime channel by 90 percent by February, a U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) report said. “Houthi actions have damaged regional security, impeded international humanitarian relief efforts, and put stress on global maritime trade,” the DIA report read.

The U.S. and her allies responded to the Yemeni terrorists’ actions by launching Operation Prosperity Guardian to degrade the Houthis’ ability to blockade shipping. A senior Houthi official said that the U.S. offered to recognize their authority in Yemen if they ceased their strikes, Reuters reported. A U.S. official denied the existence of such an offer to the outlet.