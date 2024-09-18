EXCLUSIVE: Democrat Senator’s Campaign Manager Touts TikTok Strategy After Her Boss Voted To Ban It

Democratic Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown’s campaign manager touted their campaign’s TikTok strategy in a Monday zoom call obtained by the Daily Caller, saying it is part of their plan to take “extreme measures” to reach Generation Z voters despite Brown previously voicing concerns about TikTok’s relationship with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and voting to ban it.

In the zoom call, which was hosted by Brown and his campaign on Sept. 16, his campaign manager Rachel Petri mentions TikTok and says: “So Senator Brown was one of the first senators up for reelection this cycle to get on TikTok. Because we know that a huge number of Ohioans are on that platform, and it’s a really important way to connect with folks. TikTok does not allow political advertising, but we do have organic, organic TikTok presence to reach folks.”

Brown can be seen sitting in on the Zoom call and heard thanking those on the call.

However, in March 2023 Brown voiced concerns about TikTok. “We must protect Ohioans’ personal information from the Chinese Communist Party. I have serious concerns with this company’s ties to the Chinese government, and will continue to work with members of both parties to look at how we can best protect Ohioans’ privacy and our national security,” he said. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Lee Zeldin Endorses Bernie Moreno For US Senate)

Brown also voted to ban TikTok in April.

WATCH HERE:



Brown is running against Republican candidate Bernie Moreno, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in what is a tight race, according to national polling. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Roger Marshall Endorses Trump-Backed Candidate Bernie Moreno In Ohio Senate Primary)

The Caller reached out to Brown’s campaign about their TikTok strategy and the Senator’s past statement and vote, to which they did not immediately respond.