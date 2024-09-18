EXCLUSIVE: Family Policy Org Targets Swing-State Hispanic Voters With Ads Highlighting Harris’ Transgender Policies

The American Principles Project PAC (APP PAC) launched a six-figure campaign Wednesday that targets Hispanic voters in swing states with ads on the Democratic party’s “anti-family platform.”

The Spanish-language ad buy is part of APP’s broader $18 million campaign highlighting Vice President Kamala Harris’ record on parental rights and transgender issues. One ad centers on Harris’ support for polices that allow men to compete in women’s sports and use female-only spaces, and another emphasizes her record of supporting sex-change procedures for minors.

APP PAC President Terry Schilling told the Daily Caller News Foundation Democrats have been “hemorrhaging support from Hispanic voters” over the past several election cycles. APP’s ads aim to make Democrats “finally pay a political cost for their anti-family platform,” he said. (RELATED: Family Policy Org Says Kamala Harris’ Record Defending Child Sex Changes Makes Her The ‘Weird’ One)

“The anti-family radicalism of candidates like Kamala Harris is a massive turnoff in Hispanic communities,” Schilling told the DCNF. “What we have seen in our research and polling is that Hispanics, like all Americans, value biological reality when it comes to teaching their kids about gender. And they are very upset when they discover the insane policies that Democrats promote.”

A majority of Hispanic voters in Arizona and Nevada would support preventing men from competing in women’s sports, banning transgender procedures for minors and requiring schools to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender, according to a March poll of 500 likely voters conducted by APP.

“The majority of Hispanics in America are pro-family and strongly opposed to Democrats’ far-left cultural agenda,” APP Director of Hispanic Engagement Alfonso Aguilar told the DCNF. “It’s crucial that we inform them about the radical policies Kamala Harris and Democrats would continue to push forward if she is elected president. That’s why we are making a unique effort this year to reach Spanish-speaking voters in swing states — voters who could very well decide this election.” (RELATED: Tim Walz’s Admin Spearheaded Efforts To Cut Most Age Requirements For Genital Surgeries On Kids)

An ABC News/Ipos poll released Sunday found Harris only gained one percentage point compared to pre-debate polls, garnering 51% support compared to Trump’s 47%. The same poll found Trump is “closer than usual” to Harris among Hispanics, lagging just 17 points behind, while Biden had a 33 point advantage in 2020.

While a California senator, Harris co-sponsored the Equality Act, which would enable men to compete in women’s sports and access female-only spaces like bathrooms and locker rooms. The bill includes sexual orientation and gender identity as prohibited categories of discrimination under federal civil rights law.

The Harris campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

