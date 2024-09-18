‘Frightening Thought’: CNBC Host, Mike Johnson Express Concern That Harris ‘Could’ Win Without Doing More Interviews

CNBC’s Joe Kernen and Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday expressed concern that Vice President Kamala Harris may win the November election without facing additional interviews.

Harris has only conducted three sit-down interviews since launching her campaign on July 21. With 48 days until the election Kernen, on “Squawk Box,” raised the possibility of Harris getting elected by merely differentiating herself from former President Donald Trump and Joe Biden rather than explaining to the American people how she would be a better president, which Johnson called a “frightening thought.” (RELATED: Kamala Harris Used To Think Border Wall Was ‘Un-American.’ Now She Supports It.)

“There’s nothing unprecedented anymore, nothing surprising anymore. But watching the presidential election, Mr. Speaker, do you think it’s possible to take this right to Election Day and really not see Vice President Harris face questioning, just random questioning, for interviews?” Kernen asked. “Is it possible that you can do that, and it can be successful and everybody just goes, ‘Oh, yeah, well, we’re not really sure what’s gonna happen, but anything’s better than Donald Trump.’ That could happen. There may not be any other interviews between now and Election Day. And it might just be she’s not Joe Biden, she’s not Donald Trump. But she does become president.”

“It’s a frightening thought. And we have 48 days now to expose what her true record is,” Johnson responded. “Kamala Harris is engaging in a campaign of fantasy over facts. She wants people to believe that she’s some sort of moderate policy wonk and everyone who’s watched her career knows that is not true … Look at the litany of promises that she’s made. She wants government giveaways for everything. It would completely tank the U.S. economy. She’s not a serious policy person. She’s saying whatever she thinks needs to be said right now to be elected. It is an act,” Johnson said.

The vice president has flip-flopped on many of her previous far-left policy positions since launching her 2024 presidential campaign. Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders recently said on NBC News that Harris isn’t “abandoning” the “progressive” values she campaigned on in 2020, but added that he believes “she’s trying to be pragmatic and doing what she thinks is right in order to win the election.”

“She went out on that debate stage and she delivered lines that she had spent 50 days memorizing because she didn’t do any interviews or debates before that and she delivered the lines well … Congratulations. But it is an act. It is as if she’s an actor on a stage in a play,” Johnson added. “But this is serious times … We need strong leadership back in the White House. This is not a game. This election is for all the marbles. And so everyone who understands this reality needs to not take anything for granted … This is not about personality, it’s about policy. Whoever is elected brings a whole policy set with them.”

Democratic strategist James Carville during a Thursday podcast advised Harris to take a mix of “planted” and unrehearsed questions during public speaking engagements to seem more impressive, without making it “evident” she already was aware of some of the queries.

