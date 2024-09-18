FS1’s Chase Daniel Comes Up With The Wildest Blockbuster NFL Trade Scenario That My Head Is Over Here Spinnin’

I’d love to see this as a Dolphins fan, but holy hell, the Rams would be stupid as hell for this.

When it comes to the quarterback position, things have been very active in the first couple of weeks of the NFL campaign. We’ve already seen two high-profile quarterbacks in Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins) and Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers) go down with injuries, and another in Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers) being benched. (RELATED: Jon Gruden Wants To Make A Return To Coaching … In College)

When it comes to Tagovailoa’s concussion, not only could it cost the 26-year-old his season, but the Dolphins‘ as well. Another team, the Los Angeles Rams, are sitting at 0-2 and are riddled with injuries, and it’s already looking like their campaign is over. And we already know how bad things are for the Panthers.

Chase Daniel, a current NFL Network pundit and former quarterback in the league, believes he has the answers when it comes to each the Dolphins, Panthers and Rams. And boy oh boy, it’s a doozy.

WATCH:

I propose a 3 team trade: ▪️Rams get Bryce Young

▪️Dolphins get Matthew Stafford

▪️Panthers get Dolphins 2nd & Rams 3rd rounder It’s really not that crazy. @TheFacilityFS1 pic.twitter.com/znLMfRqHQz — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) September 18, 2024

I’m with Emmanuel Acho. It makes complete sense for the Dolphins and Panthers to do this, but why on earth would the Rams choose Bryce Young over Matthew Stafford?

That’s the only thing that prevents me from getting excited as a Miami fan, well, that, and the fact that this guy is nothing more than a blowhard.