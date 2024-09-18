Tourist Dies Of Heart Attack After Shark Bites Off Leg: REPORT

A German tourist died of a heart attack while being transported to a Spanish rescue helicopter after a shark bit her leg off Monday, a coast guard spokesperson said.

The 30-year-old woman was sailing off the Canary Islands when the shark attacked her, CBS News reported. She was swimming beside the ship when the shark struck.

Emergency services were alerted to the situation and sent a military plane and helicopter after contacting the Moroccan coastguard. The boat that she was sailing in, the Dalliance Chichester, left the Spanish port of Las Palmas on Saturday, according to vesselfinder.com. The boat is registered as a pleasure craft that is sailing under the British flag.

Unprovoked shark attacks are rare, with only 69 confirmed cases worldwide in 2023, according to Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File (ISAF). ISAF collected a total of 120 cases of shark attacks in that same year, of which they said 16 attacks could not be confirmed. (RELATED: Wild Video Shows Fishermen In Tug Of War For Fish With Shark Off The Californian Coast)

Texas authorities believed one shark attacked four beachgoers July 4. Two victims were bitten, one was grazed and the fourth required stitches after the attack.

“I’ve lived here 14 years, I’ve never seen anything like this,” South Padre Island Fire Chief Jim Pigg told the media about the incident. “This is a very rare occurrence that happened on the beaches of South Padre. No further sightings or encounters [with the shark] in the last few hours, but we’ll maintain vigilance.”

Tamayo Perry, a 49-year-old actor who starred in the movie franchise “Pirates of Caribbean”, was killed in a shark attack in Honolulu, Hawaii, in July. Kurt Lager, acting Chief of the Ocean Safety Department told the press that Perry was “loved by all. He’s well-known on the North Shore. He’s a professional surfer known world-wide.”