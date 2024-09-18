JD Souther, Who Co-Wrote Many Eagles Hits, Dead At 78

JD Souther, singer and co-writer on numerous Eagles classics died “peacefully in his New Mexico home” Tuesday at the age of 78.

Souther was known best for his collaborations with the Eagles, James Taylor and Linda Ronstadt, and was a 2013 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, according to People. The talented writer formed a band called Longbranch Pennywhistle with the Eagels’ Glenn Frey after they met in the late ’60s, and went on to work on some of the Eagle’s greatest hits, including “Best of My Love,” “James Dean,” “New Kid in Town,” and “Doolin-Dalton.” Souther’s cause of death was not disclosed.

Souther’s many collaborations over the course of his decades-long career included co-writing “Heartache Tonight” with Bob Seger, Frey and Don Henley, and work on Bonnie Raitt’s “Run Like a Thief.” He also worked on “Faithless Love” and “White Rhythm and Blues,” for Ronstadt.

He joined forces with Ronstadt for duets such as “Prisoner in Disguise,” “Sometimes You Can’t Win” and “Hearts Against the Wind,” which was as well, with the featured on the soundtrack for the 1980 movie “Urban Cowbo,y” starring John Travolta and Debra Winger.

Souther was equally successful as a solo artist, and released songs such as “You’re Only Lonely,” which was well-received.

His talents were not limited to the music industry. The talented artist also starred in a number of television shows including “Nashville”, “Thirtysomething”and “Purgator.”

His big-screen appearances include “Postcards from the Edge”, “My Girl 2” and “Deadline.”

Rita Wilson was among the first to pay tribute to Souther on social media, and shared a lengthy caption alongside multiple photos that captured memories of their time together.

“This one hurts. My dear friend, songwriter and artist, JD Souther, has passed away. JD gave us so much in his music,” she wrote.

Souther “is survived by his two sisters, his former wife and her daughter, his beloved dogs Layla and Bob, and by countless friends and colleagues within the music community and beyond,” according to a statement reviewed by People. (RELATED: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Emily Gold Dead By Apparent Suicide At Age 17)

A long list of friends, fans, and loved ones continue to pay tribute to Souther on social media.