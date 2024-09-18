Vance Tells Tucker ‘Media’ Should Be ‘Pissed’ Harris Isn’t Pushing For Info About Trump Assassination Attempt

Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance told Daily Caller News Foundation co-founder Tucker Carlson on Wednesday that it’s a “scandal” how Vice President Kamala Harris has neglected to push for more “insight” into the security failures leading to the first assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

During a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks was able to fire multiple shots at Trump and his supporters, killing former volunteer fire chief Corey Comperatore, injuring two supporters and Trump’s ear. During an episode of “The Tucker Carlson Interview,” Vance called out Harris for being “in charge of the government” and yet not pressing for more information on the first assassination attempt as reports have revealed multiple security failures from authorities.

“This should be actually a media scandal. So Kamala Harris is running against Donald Trump for president. Kamala Harris runs the government right now and Donald Trump came within millimeters of having his life taken by a massive security break down. She should be using every lever of power to force insight and to force some sunlight into what’s actually been going on here,” Vance said.

“The fact that she’s totally uninterested, I think, is a real scandal. Her political opponent nearly got killed and she has not used her government to actually investigate why or what security breakdowns led to him almost getting killed,” Vance continued. “The media and everybody else should be really pissed off about this because she could be doing much more than she’s doing right now.”

Carlson then stated how Harris’ neglect “suggests a level of darkness” that’s hard for him “to accept.” Vance continued on to question the possible motive Harris could have for not furthering the investigation, noting how he doesn’t believe voters will find out “what actually happened” before the election. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly, Attorney Discuss If Alleged Second Would-Be Trump Assassin Has Any Possible Legal Defense)

WATCH:

No one in Washington seems to know how much we’re spending on illegal aliens. JD Vance plans to find out. (0:10) Meet Atlas

(1:14) JD Vance’s Predictions About the Election

(5:30) The Left’s Plan to Beat Trump

(12:04) How Much Is the US Spending on Illegal Immigration?

(23:04)… pic.twitter.com/L4tj66uLwp — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 18, 2024

“I mean I don’t know, right? Is it incompetence? Is it that she doesn’t want to get to the bottom of it? Is it that if a story comes out that this guy was a left wing radical, does it help Donald Trump so she wants to hide the motive? There’s so many different explanations here for what could be going on,” Vance continued.

“But look man, I’m a realist, do I think we’re going to find out what actually happened in…Pennsylvania before the election? No I don’t because every incentive that exists in our government right now is to hide it, is to suppress it, is to lie about it, is to cover up for various people’s failures. And because of that, look man, I just don’t think we’re going to learn a whole lot about it,” Vance said.

At the time of the attack, Crooks had been able to position himself on a rooftop just 130 yards from the stage and was reportedly spotted multiple times by local law enforcement and witnesses. Just days after the attempt, then-Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle told the House Oversight Committee that she had not visited the rally site, and had only spoken to agents who protected Trump a day after the incident.

Cheatle later resigned from her position on July 23 as the former director faced scrutiny for security lapses.

House lawmakers have since established a bipartisan task force of seven Republicans and six Democrats to investigate the security failures of the event. However, since the first incident officials arrested 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh on Sunday for allegedly attempting to assassinate Trump at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

