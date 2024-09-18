Editorial

Jon Gruden Wants To Make A Return To Coaching … In College

BLOG
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach John Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts on the sideline during a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

Could we see Joe Gruden in college football?

Speaking with CBS Sports’ Brandon Marcello for an interview, one-time Super Bowl champion Jon Gruden stated that he still has interest in being a football coach, but rather than in the NFL, he wants to do it in the college ranks. In fact, he even said he’s open to listening to universities about open gigs. (RELATED: Tennessee To Add 10% ‘Talent Fee’ To 2025 Football Ticket Prices To Raise NIL Money For Athletic Programs)

“Yeah, I’m interested in coaching,” said Gruden. “My dad was a college coach, I was a college coach at Pitt, my wife was a cheerleader at Tennessee when I met her. Hell yeah, I’m interested in coaching. I know I can help a team, I know I can help young players get better, and I know I can hire a good staff, and that’s the only thing I can guarantee. But yeah, I’m very interested in coaching at any level, period.”

College seems to be the most likely path for Gruden. If you remember, he exited as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2021 after emails were discovered of him using slurs that can be considered discriminatory. The focus of the emails was NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. They were discovered during an investigation that was being done into the Washington Commanders and then-owner Dan Snyder. Gruden has pretty much been blacklisted from the league ever since.

I can dig it … just don’t go to the University of Florida, and we’re good, Mr. Gruden.