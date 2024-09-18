Jon Gruden Wants To Make A Return To Coaching … In College

Could we see Joe Gruden in college football?

Speaking with CBS Sports’ Brandon Marcello for an interview, one-time Super Bowl champion Jon Gruden stated that he still has interest in being a football coach, but rather than in the NFL, he wants to do it in the college ranks. In fact, he even said he’s open to listening to universities about open gigs. (RELATED: Tennessee To Add 10% ‘Talent Fee’ To 2025 Football Ticket Prices To Raise NIL Money For Athletic Programs)

College seems to be the most likely path for Gruden. If you remember, he exited as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2021 after emails were discovered of him using slurs that can be considered discriminatory. The focus of the emails was NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. They were discovered during an investigation that was being done into the Washington Commanders and then-owner Dan Snyder. Gruden has pretty much been blacklisted from the league ever since.

Jon Gruden wants to get back in the game. In his first interview since offensive emails led to his messy exit with the Las Vegas Raiders, Gruden tells @CBSSports he wants to coach again — and this time as a college football coach. Exclusive: https://t.co/Fa46O4pdUh pic.twitter.com/MVrUHQ3GhZ — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) September 18, 2024

I can dig it … just don’t go to the University of Florida, and we’re good, Mr. Gruden.