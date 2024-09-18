Entertainment

‘Three Bona Fide Death Threats’: Kevin Smith Describes The Hate That Came With His Role In Cult Classic

Famous writer and director Kevin Smith said one of his strongest memories of “Dogma” is a very negative one.

Smith looked back at his career in a video for Entertainment Weekly, and admitted that he was forced to contend with lots of backlash after the release of his 1999 cult classic. The movie starred Ben Affleck and Matt Damon and featured a cameo by Alanis Morissette, who played God in the film. He said the religious-themed movie triggered outrage and led to death threats.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Kevin Smith attends the premiere week screening of SYFY’s “Deadly Class”, hosted by Kevin Smith, at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre on January 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Butterfield/Getty Images)

In a clip that included his strongest memories of each of his films, Smith stopped at “Dogma” and said he received a total of “400,000 pieces of hate mail and three bona fide death threats,” for his work on the film.

Smith recalled some of the horrible things that he had to contend with at the time.

“You Jews better take that money you stole from us and start investing in flak jackets, because we’re coming in there with shotguns,” he said he was told.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 20: Kevin Smith speaks at the Kevin Smith Reboots Hall H! Panel during 2019 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Smith reflected on the controversy and mocked those he said took aim at him.

“The movie had a rubber poop monster in it,” he laughed.

“Can you imagine getting that irate over a movie with a rubber poop monster? I hope whoever wrote that, that missive found peace. Sounds like they ran for Congress,” Smith said. (RELATED: ‘Antisemitic People’: Jon Voight Calls Out Daughter Angelina Jolie, Says She’s Fooled By Propaganda)

Smith responded to the antisemitic backlash when it was unfolding as well. During a November 1999 interview with the outlet, he addressed the topic head-on by saying, “Comparing me to Hitler is quite a stretch.”