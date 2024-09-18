Mark Halperin Says Media’s ‘Double Standard’ On ‘Inflammatory Statements’ Might Boost Trump’s Election Chances

Newsmax political analyst Mark Halperin said Wednesday that the media’s neglect of the Democrats’ incendiary rhetoric might significantly contribute to an election victory for former President Donald Trump.

Some members of the liberal media and punditry class have suggested Trump was responsible for Ryan Wesley Routh’s alleged assassination attempt on him last Sunday. Halperin, on “The National Report,” said Americans view the media’s “double standard” as “outrageous,” and that may boost Trump’s reelection campaign “if he lives.” (RELATED: Dana Bash Claims Second Would-Be Assassin’s ‘Anti-Trump Posts’ Have ‘Nothing To Do With Kamala Harris And Joe Biden’)

WATCH:

“Both sides engage in inflammatory rhetoric. Donald Trump has engaged in more inflammatory rhetoric than anyone I’ve ever covered,” Halperin said. “But the problems, besides the fact that he’s the one who’s been under assault physically, the problem is, as long as the media has completely unequal accountability for it, doesn’t mean they should hold people arbitrarily equally accountable, but to ignore the inflammatory statements which have been well publicized by the Trump campaign, to ignore the inflammatory statements of the Democrats and act like it’s only one side and then to say, and that side deserves what it gets, that’s why the American people in large numbers have no respect for or appreciation for the dominant media.”

“And it’s a big reason why Donald Trump may win the election if he lives because people can see how outrageous the double standard is,” he added.

Rather than tamping down her rhetoric following the Sunday assassination attempt, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Monday condemned the media for not adequately covering the “danger” Trump poses “to our country and the world.”

One of Routh’s posts on X mirrored Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden’s repeated assertion that “democracy is on the ballot” in 2024, according to The Associated Press. CNN’s Dana Bash on Monday claimed that the would-be assassin’s “anti-Trump posts” have “nothing to do with Kamala Harris and Joe Biden.”

Routh also seems to have previously donated to Democrats while living in Hawaii, according to federal campaign finance records.

