Contestants On Game Show Sue MrBeast, Amazon, Over Allegations Of Abuse

Five unnamed contestants on the “Beast Games” competition show are involved in a class-action lawsuit against MrBeast and Amazon.

The contestants allege they faced sexual harassment, “chronic mistreatment” and other grievances during their time on the reality competition show, according to Variety. The legal documents were filed Sept. 16 in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by the outlet.

The lawsuit reportedly alleges participants suffered mistreatment and neglect and were not paid their wages or overtime hours, in the competition ordered by Prime Video. The competition involves over 1,000 contestants that compete for a $5 million cash reward. The suit demands MrBeast’s company pay the alleged unpaid wages and expenses noted by the defendants, in addition to monetary damages not set at this time.

The legal documents allege Amazon, MrBeast’s firm and the company Off One’s Base LLC did not provide minimum wages and overtime, did not protect the parties from sexual harassment and fostered a work environment where contestants faced “infliction of emotional distress,” Variety reported

Contestants claim they did not have uninterrupted meal or rest periods, and said they faced “dangerous circumstances and conditions as a condition of their employment,” according to the documents shared by Variety.

“While participants knew upon signing the contract at the production’s inception that they were facing a potentially long and challenging competition, they allege getting a lot more than they bargained for,” attorneys representing the unnamed contestants said in a statement obtained by the outlet.

“Several contestants ending up hospitalized, while others reported suffering physical and mental complications while being subjected to chronic mistreatment, degradation and, for the female contestants, hostile working conditions,” the attorneys allege, according to Variety.

The lawsuit alleges contestants lacked medical support, food, sleep, and standard hygiene, the outlet reported. Portions related to the sexual harassment allegations were reportedly redacted from the legal documents.

The lawsuit intends to “establish a pattern of sexual harassment,” the attorneys said, according to the outlet.

The documents went on to quote instructions from an alleged work handbook titled “How to Succeed in MrBeast Production,” which stated, “If talent wants to draw a dick on the white board in the video or do something stupid, let them… Really do everything you can to empower the boys when filming and help them make content. Help them be idiots,” according to Variety.

A female plaintiff, referred to as “Contestant #5,” said, “I expected to be challenged, but I didn’t think I would be treated like nothing — less than nothing. And as one of the women, I can say it absolutely felt like a hostile environment for us. We honestly could not have been respected less — as people, much less employees — if they tried,” according to Variety. (RELATED: ‘I Am Disgusted’: YouTube Star MrBeast Addresses Alleged Child Grooming Scandal)

MrBeast has not issued any public comment about this matter.