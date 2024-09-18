Neil Cavuto Corners Teamsters Head After Union Fails To Endorse Candidate Despite Workers’ Support For Trump

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto pressed Teamsters Union President Sean O’Brien on Wednesday after the group decided not to endorse either presidential nominee despite over half of the union’s workers supporting former President Donald Trump.

Despite historically backing Democratic candidates, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters has not declined to endorse a presidential candidate since 1996. While on “Your World With Neil Cavuto,” O’Brien stated that neither candidate was able to pledge to the group’s “commitments,” as he responded to Cavuto highlighting how Republicans were the only party to invite him to their convention.

“We interviewed both candidates and we were seeking commitments from both candidates. We couldn’t get solid commitments on our core issues like the PRO Act, like vetoing [the] national right to work, like staying out of labor disputes and not trying to force any contract on us like what happened to our brothers and sisters in the rail industry,” O’Brien stated.

“We didn’t get solid commitments from either candidate which was a major factor in our decision as a general executive board not to endorse any candidate,” O’Brien continued. “However, we did a lot of polling, as you know, and the polling leaned heavily towards former President Trump, so that’s –”

However, Cavuto then jumped in asking O’Brien if he appeared “disconnected” from his members as he noted the polling swayed “very heavily” in Trump’s favor.

Two major internal polls were released by the group Wednesday, showing among rank-and-file members 59.6% electronically submitted their vote in favor of having the group endorse Trump for president, while just 31% threw their support behind Harris. Similarly in a research phone poll, 58% supported Trump, with just 31% favoring Harris, 6% undecided and 5% “don’t know.”

WATCH:

“No, we’re definitely not disconnected from our members. Because, look, we did extensive polling that was important,” O’Brien said. “Our goals as leaders, as union leaders, as leader of the Teamsters is to provide the ability for people to have a voice and to provide credible information. We cannot dictate to our members – our members are sophisticated, they’re going to make their own decisions, but this is a bigger problem.”

“Democrats have always taken for granted that they’re going to get our vote no matter what it, and the Republicans are fancying themselves as the working people’s party. I think right now both sides have to take a step back and really reevaluate what their commitment is to working people, and that’s what we did in this process,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien went on to reveal how two out of their three major polls among members leaned toward the Republican presidential candidate, with Cavuto calling out how a non-endorsement allows them to “have it both ways” and not take “a stand.” O’Brien pushed back stating his goal is to “work together.”

In their announcement Wednesday the group stated their refusal to endorse a candidate was due to “no majority support” for Harris, along with a lack of “universal support” for Trump.

In mid-July O’Brien made history by becoming the first head of the nation’s largest labor union to speak at the Republican National Convention (RNC). During his address to the GOP and its supporters, O’Brien stated the group was “not beholden to anyone or any party,” as he declined to give an endorsement on stage.

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union announced their endorsement of Harris on Aug. 3, releasing a video with UAW President Shawn Fain stating how voters can “elect somebody who’s ready to stand with us.”

