Newt Gingrich Lists Reasons Why Trump Feels ‘He Has Real Chance’ To Flip Major Blue State Red

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich detailed on Wednesday why he believes former President Donald Trump can convert New York, traditionally a Democratic stronghold, into a Republican win in the upcoming election.

During the “The Ingraham Angle,” host Laura Ingraham and Gingrich reacted to Trump‘s Wednesday rally on Long Island. Gingrich then described Trump as a candidate who values his home state of New York, and sees a crucial chance for change amid widespread dissatisfaction with Democratic leadership in the state.

“First of all, I think he believes he has a real chance to carry New York because of the corruption, because of the lack[sic] of liberal policies, and because of the impact of all those millions of illegal immigrants and the crime that has followed,” Gingrich told Ingraham.

“And of course, now you have a major scandal in New York City affecting the mayor, and that’s breaking at the worst possible time for Democrats. So I think that’s part of it.”

WATCH:

Gingrich also likened Trump to that of former President Ronald Reagan, who, after surviving an assassination attempt, discussed his providential role with Pope John Paul II.

“They had both been shot and they had both survived and they talked about what did God intend for them. And I think my guess is that President Trump now has a deeper sense of a mission and a deeper sense of having to do what’s right for America because it’s providential that he’s still here, certainly in the shooting at Butler that came within a half inch of killing him,” the former house speaker added.

“He loves the state. He loves the city. He spent most of his life there. I think he has a very deep, deep affection for New York, both in the city and across the whole state,” Gingrich explained. “And I think he also feels that this is a divine moment in the sense that we could really turn the country around, that Biden and Harris have made such a total mess.”

Gingrich further added Trump sees a unique chance for a major political shift in the traditionally Democratic stronghold.

“There’s an opportunity here for extraordinary change and Trump thinks he can deliver it,” Gingrich continued. (RELATED: ‘Appeaser In Chief’: Gingrich Calls Out Biden For Foreign Policy Choices, Says He ‘Refuses’ To ‘Recognize Reality’)

Trump returned to his home state of New York to rally supporters on Long Island with 48 days before the upcoming election, NewsNation reported. Despite New York’s reputation as a stronghold for the Democratic party, Trump has repeatedly suggested that both New York and neighboring New Jersey could swing in his favor in the 2024 election, the outlet reported.

In a July poll, Trump was closely behind President Joe Biden in the state, garnering 40% support to Biden’s 47.5% while he was still in the race, according to 270 To Win. Reagan was the last Republican presidential nominee to carry the Empire State, winning it in both the 1980 and 1984 elections.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.