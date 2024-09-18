Mesmerizing Footage Shows Northern Lights Twinkle Over US Amid Massive Solar Storm

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SSWPC) issued a warning Monday night over a possible G4 geomagnetic storm.

A G4 geomagnetic storm describes a “severe” Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) from our closest star, the Sun, the most recent occurring Friday and Saturday. The ejected solar material started hitting Earth on Tuesday night at G2 and G3 levels, sending mesmerizing auroras over Alaska, Michigan and other parts of the Northern Hemisphere.

Aurora-mazing! Watch the mesmerizing green and pink Northern Lights dazzle over Alaska. 🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/iMBa8d4o6Y — AccuWeather (@accuweather) September 17, 2024

This is the most insane night for the northern lights I have ever got to witness so far. Absolutely beautiful. Absolutely no editing just my iPhone and long exposure pic.twitter.com/gDZVRV0Tbn — Jess (@jesslew18) September 17, 2024

Northern lights were dancing again last night when we shut down #Harvest24 pic.twitter.com/SHiRmU20Ql — Nick Pernitsky (@pernitskyn) September 18, 2024

Another beautiful display of northern lights in Michigan last night. pic.twitter.com/iImLkLPwoN — Mary Thwaites (@mjthwaites) September 17, 2024

NOAA noted that another period of G4 conditions is possible: ” … impacts of this level of storming include voltage irregularities, which may need to be corrected, increased drag on low Earth orbit satellites, and intermittent disruptions to satellite navigation systems and high frequency radio,” the agency wrote in a statement shared with the Daily Caller.

“SWPC forecasters have activated the North American Reliability Corporation Hotline to keep power grid operators informed of ongoing space weather activity. Core partners, including the FAA, the NASA Space Radiation Analysis Group, FEMA, and others have received timely updates,” which sounds a little intense, but it is good to know these agencies are prepared for if the worst should happen — because, one day, it will. (RELATED: ‘100% Probability’ Major Global Catastrophe Destroys All Technology, Dennis Quaid Explains To Tucker Carlson)

Significant geomagnetic storms have the potential to destroy almost all technology on Earth. A storm back in 1859 almost did just that. If you want to learn more about the risks posed by our closest star , I highly recommend Dennis Quaid’s “Grid Down, Power Up.”

Another reminder we really know nothing about our physical universe. https://t.co/qApxfbPeiT — Chris van Avery (@AngryRightMan) September 5, 2024

So, hopefully that doesn’t happen this week, eh?

“A moderate geomagnetic storm includes the potential for aurora to be seen faintly as far south as Alabama and northern California,” NOAA added in the statement, so keep your eyes upwards through the next nights, dear reader. You might get to watch a beautiful cosmic surprise … or the apocalypse.

Enjoy!