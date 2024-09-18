Penn State Gets Hit With Massive Blow As Kevin Winston Jr. Will Be Out ‘Long-Term’ Due To Injury

Definitely not a guy you wanna lose.

The Penn State football program has gotten off to an excellent 2-0 start, with their biggest highlight being a dominant 34-12 road victory over West Virginia. One of the top stars in that contest for the Nittany Lions was superstar safety Kevin Winston Jr.

As a matter of fact, Winston was so good against the Mountaineers that his efforts earned him National Player of the Week honors, and it was supposed to be a beginning to a season that eventually saw him as an All-American. Unfortunately, however, that won’t be materializing, as Winston has suffered a “long-term” injury. (RELATED: Jon Gruden Wants To Make A Return To Coaching … In College)

In 2023, Pro Football Focus had Winston rated with the highest grade in terms of safeties, placing around the 90 mark as only a sophomore. On top of that, he’s already been receiving buzz from scouts in the NFL, having the potential to be a first-round pick.

In their most recent game, a 34-27 victory against Bowling Green, Winston played a limited number of snaps. This then led to Winston not being involved with practice during the bye week. Now we know why, as head coach James Franklin announced Wednesday during his midweek press conference that Winston will be out for a significant amount of time.

BREAKING: Penn State star safety Kevin Winston Jr. is out with a “long-term” injury, James Franklin said. — Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) September 18, 2024

