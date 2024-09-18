End The Talk: 76ers Staying Put In Philadelphia After Reaching Agreement On New Arena

The Sixers need to stay put in Philly! And that they are!

The 76ers have reached an agreement with the City of Philadelphia to have the organization remain in Philly, building a new arena that will be located in Center City. Mayor Cherelle Parker announced the news in a video that was published Wednesday on her official Twitter.

Parker’s announcement came after a meeting Wednesday afternoon with Chinatown community members. She then went on to explain that the legislative package will be issued to Philadelphia City Council, saying that “it must be approved.” (RELATED: Adrian Wojnarowski Decides To Retire From Dropping ‘Woj Bombs’ To Become St. Bonaventure Basketball’s General Manager)

“My administration has reached an agreement with the Sixers for an arena in Center City,” said Parker. “It is the best financial deal ever entered into by a Philadelphia mayor for a local sports arena, and I wholeheartedly believe it’s the right deal for the people of Philadelphia.”

Parker stated that Philadelphia has been promised $1.3 billion in private investments courtesy of the agreement, and that “hundreds of millions” of tax dollars will be produced for the city and their school district. On top of that, hundreds of jobs will be created because of the arena, if approved.

As your Mayor, I’m speaking from my City Hall office with a very important announcement. I am proud to share that I have made my decision, and an agreement has been reached to ensure that our Sixers are staying home. I wholeheartedly believe this is the right deal for the People… pic.twitter.com/Fnj19mrBOV — Mayor Cherelle L. Parker (@PhillyMayor) September 18, 2024

You can’t take the 76ers out of Philadelphia, it’s like taking Santa out of the North Pole!