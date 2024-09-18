Rep. Andy Harris To Succeed Bob Good As House Freedom Caucus Chair

Republican Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland was elected Tuesday as chairman of the House Freedom Caucus to succeed Republican Rep. Bob Good of Virginia.

Harris was appointed as chairman after Good was ousted in his June primary by Republican state Sen. John McGuire, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. McGuire won by a slim margin of nearly 400 votes, which was later confirmed after Good called for a recount. (RELATED: ‘He’s An Asshole’: How Trump And Centrists United To Oust The Chair Of The Freedom Caucus)

“It is an honor to serve as the next House Freedom Caucus chairman,” Harris said in a statement. “I look forward to leading this caucus as we confront the reckless spending of the Biden-Harris Administration, work to secure our Southern Border, and defend our constitutional freedoms in the House of Representatives.”

The House Freedom Caucus Chairmanship is in capable hands with @RepAndyHarrisMD! https://t.co/VAcrg1Auqz — Congressman Bob Good (@RepBobGood) September 18, 2024

“Upon my recount being completed on August 2, I had told the board that I was submitting my resignation as chair, effective when the board decided to act upon it,” Good told the Hill. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE AUDIO: GOP Rep. Bob Good’s Campaign Called Police On Trump Supporters Ousting Him From Pro-Trump Event)

Good is expected to stay in the HFC through the rest of his term, according to Politico.

Good made himself a target for Trump after he publicly supported Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida during the Republican presidential primary. After DeSantis dropped out in January, Good went on to endorse Trump.

“Bob Good is BAD FOR VIRGINIA, AND BAD FOR THE USA!” Trump said in a June post on Truth Social. “He turned his back on our incredible Movement, and was constantly attacking and fighting me until recently, when he gave a warm and ‘loving’ Endorsement – But really, it was too late! The damage had been done.”

Good was one of the eight Republican representatives who voted to oust then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy in October 2023. McCarthy also endorsed McGuire in his primary bid against Good.

